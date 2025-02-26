How to obtain Dark Instruments in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

There are a total of four Dark instruments you can acquire in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Playing these cursed musical machinations will summon powerful animals that can deal massive damage to enemies. Unlocking them will require you to complete Misaki's questline, which will involve you taking on four ferocious captains.

This guide details how you can acquire all the Dark Instruments in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Acquiring all Dark Instruments in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

During Chapter Two of the main campaign, you'll reach a point where Jason will suggest that you meet an old friend of his. But before you can do so, a pirate crew called the Devil Flags kills him and one of his precious treasures as well, causing his daughter, Misaki, to embark on a quest to avenge her father and retrieve the artifact — A Pharaoh Stone.

The Dark God of the Waves — Violin

The Violin is the first of the four total Dark Instruments you'll acquire in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Majima will join the daughter in her endeavor. Here, you'll head to the easter region of the sea near Madlantis. This will trigger a boss fight against Goromaru and a Devil Flags fleet. Defeat the ship, and you'll acquire one of the four Dark Instruments in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Its bio reads:

"Playing Majima's cursed violin summons man-eating sharks to the battlefield! These beasts will emerge from the ground, dealing heavy damage to enemies within range of their jaws. Furthermore, the more enemies there are, the greater the number of sharks that will appear!"

The next objective will be at Rokka Island. There, you and your crew engage in an all-out war against 100 Devil Flags assailants. After you win this combat encounter, the true antagonists of this narrative will reveal themselves. They are the Devil Flags Captains — Yakuza, Ronin, Shinobi, and Zeus.

The Dark God of the Deep — Ocarina

This is one of the best Dark Instruments for smaller groups of enemies as you can possibly immobilize them (Image via SEGA)

Note: To gain access to the next location, you'll need to earn 70 Devil Flags. You can do this by winning ship boss battles or pillaging already occupied treasure islands.

The next stop will be the northern Atali Island. You'll have to fight through a wave of small encounters to progress. Once you defeat them, you'll find a treasure chest. Open it to claim the second addition to your arsenal of Dark Instruments in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Its description reads:

"Blowing into Majima's cursed ocarina beckons a terrifying jellyfish to emerge from the briny deep! This creature will heal Majima and his allies, as well as shock and immobilize nearby enemies."

You'll come face-to-face with Captain Yakuza there. Defeat him to keep the instrument.

The Dark God of the Earth — Guitar

Play a melody of doom and destruction as you summon the Sadistic Ape in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Yakuza will reveal that you'll need to meet him at Hans Island to retrieve the stone. While he does give you one there, it is immediately outed as a fake. This will trigger another large-scale battle between both crews. Defeat them all and Yakuza will finally reveal your next point of interest: Flame Heaven.

Note: You must be Pirate Level 3 and need to acquire 130 Devil flags.

Head to the Flame Entrance Lighthouse in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Here, you'll need to go through four treasure islands to progress: Sunset, Heatwave, Welldone, and Scorching Heat. This gauntlet will be capped off with a battle against Devil Flags' Second Fleet.

Win the bout and head to Flame Island next. You'll need to choose four of your crewmates from the ship to progress, with Saejima, Jason, Masaru, and Minami being the preferable choices. You and your crew will come across Captain Ronin and his crew here. This boss fight will start off with a gauntlet of small-scale combat encounters and slowly rise in intensity.

You can use the Ocarina to immobilize a good number of his crewmen, making the fight easy. Defeat them all, and you'll find the chest containing the third Dark Instrument in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

This is its description:

"Playing Majima's cursed guitar calls upon a ferocious ape that inflicts massive damage on enemies. The deity makes up for its limited range with its sheer destructive force."

The Dark God of the Skies — Saxophone

Acquiring the Sax will complete your armoury of all four Dark Instruments in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Note: You must be Pirate Level 4 and should've acquired at least 220 flags to progress further.

Your next stop will be the Frost Entrance Lighthouse. Here, you'll come across another gauntlet of four islands: Snowview, Coldwave, Icicle, and Glacial Island. Progress through them, and you'll have a boss battle against Devil Flags' first fleet, followed by another one that will be blocking your way into Frost Island.

Defeat them both to progress. You'll keep fighting the men as you head inside a cave and then come out of it. Finally, you'll come across Captain Shinobi and his crew.

After you've defeated Shinobi, Captain Ronin will appear and take care of some business. He'll tell you about the location of Zeus — Final Heaven. Here, you'll receive the fourth and final addition to your arsenal of Dark Instruments, along with $50,000. This is its in-game description:

"Playing a tune on Majima's cursed sax conjures an avian ally capable of conjuring up powerful winds! Enemies caught within its tornadoes will be blown into the air and suffer continuous damage."

Final Heaven

Misaki will be missing from your crew after the last encounter. To bring her back to your crew, you'll need to head to the final location. There will be two lighthouses between you and the main fleet guarding the Heaven. This two-part ship battle will be a tough one. You must avoid their mortar attacks as they can take off a massive chunk of your health.

Defeat it, and Misaki will join Goromaru's crew in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Finally, you'll need to disembark on the island alongside four other crew members, with Saejima, Jason, Masaru, and Nishida being the preferable options.

The fight will start at the beach and will keep going into higher grounds. After you've passed them all, head into the metal door to get a brief respite. Head outside, and you and your team will encounter Zeus and his crew.

This will start the final boss battle. You should use the Dark Instruments to put a serious dent in Zeus' health and his crew's power. Also, use your Chain Hook here to quickly close the gap between you both.

Defeat him, and you'll have completed the quest, retrieved the Pharaoh Stone, and acquired all the Dark Instruments in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

