How to obtain the Destroyer Samurai Armor in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Destroyer Samurai Armor in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the most powerful endgame sets you’ll acquire — and it’s exclusive to Yasuke. You earn this set deep into his main narrative, right when things start to get brutal in the Story Act 3. If you’re pursuing high health, raw damage scaling, and a solid tank-focused setup, this is the set to aim for.

Here’s how to find the Destroyer Samurai Armor in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, where to obtain it, and what it provides.

Locating the Destroyer Samurai Armor set in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Whereabouts of the Destroyer Samurai Armor in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You won't get the Destroyer Samurai Armor early. The entire set, which includes the Destroyer Samurai Armor and Destroyer Samurai Helmet, drops during Yasuke’s Fighting for the Cause quest, available during Act 3 of the main story.

This is a late-game boss mission and unmissable if you’re following Yasuke’s story. You’ll battle your way through a storm of heavy-hitting enemies throughout Hibuse Fudo Temple, and the difficulty spike is significant. So, don’t go in half-prepared.

Duel with Kimura Kei in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

You can get the set after you assassinate Kimura Kei, a major Templar boss you’ll track down inside a wooden building near the end of the temple area. The fight consists of three full phases, and he won’t go down easily. He’s fast, aggressive, and hits hard. Once you defeat him, you’ll immediately unlock the Destroyer Samurai Armor and Helmet on the spot.

On top of that, you also get access to two key Engravings:

Reduced Impact

Damage per Missing Health

Why it’s worthwhile to use it

This armor lacks filler stats; it emphasizes durability and brutal scaling. At Level 60 (max level), the armor gives:

4675 Health

33.20% Critical Damage

28.50% Vulnerable Damage

That’s beefier than anything Naoe can wear. Yasuke’s gear doesn’t come with a fourth stat like her Light Armor, but the sheer health pool and raw output more than make up for it. The synergy between the perks of the armor and the helmet becomes apparent when your health is low.

Check out more articles on Assassin’s Creed Shadows:

