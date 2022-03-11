How to obtain Devourer’s Scepter Legendary Armament early in Elden Ring

Legendary Armaments are some of the most powerful weapons that players will come across in Elden Ring. While a few of them are not something that the Tarnished will be able to get their hands on early in the game, there are a few Legendary Armaments that players can get in the early hours of the game.

One such Legendary Weapon that the Tarnished will be able to add to their inventory is the Devourer’s Scepter, which is by far the easiest armament to come across, and players will be able to get it while still exploring Limgrave itself.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Sorceries tend to draw from the nature of the stars and the laws which even the planets must obey. Sorceries tend to draw from the nature of the stars and the laws which even the planets must obey. #ELDENRING https://t.co/UmLxf4JzrH

With 24 Strength, 20 Dex, and 25 Faith requirements the Devourer’s Scepter is considered to be a must-have by players who are investing in runes to make a Strength-Paladin build. Its weapon skill, Devourer of Worlds, charges the scepter with magic and strikes it against the ground to steal the HP of all nearby enemies.

It’s one of the most powerful Strength and Faith-based weapons in Elden Ring and is incredibly useful during the later stages of the game and during an NG+ run. Hence, players who are looking to get their hands on the Legendary Armament early on can go through the steps mentioned below.

Obtaining the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING This vast continent cannot be easily reduced to a simple explanation. One should experience all of its wonders to fully understand its scope. This vast continent cannot be easily reduced to a simple explanation. One should experience all of its wonders to fully understand its scope.#ELDENRING https://t.co/zzxZ470Lvf

There are primarily two ways that players will be able to receive the Devourer’s Scepter in Elden Ring, and both of them involve the NPC, Knight Bernahl. However, only the first method listed below will be able to get players the weapon early on, and the second one will only work much later into the main narrative.

1) Getting the Devourer’s Scepter early: Killing NPC Bernahl

To get the Legendary Armament early, all players will need to do is kill Knight Bernahl, who can be found at the Warmaster Shack Site of Grace in Limgrave. He is the NPC who sells players Ashes of Wars. However, even after killing him, the Tarnished will be able to access to all the Ashes once they turn in his bell bearing at the Roundtable hold.

Even if he is a vendor, from the perspective of progression, it’s alright to kill him and once he dies, players will automatically be gifted with his full Beast Champion armor as well as the Devourer’s Scepter.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that Bernahl is not an easy fight, and unlike some of the other NPCs in the game, FromSoftware has provided him with a better Ai, and he is prone to dodging skills at the last minute and making quick work of the player's HP. It’s advised that player’s don’t try the fight if they are below level 30.

Although Bernahl carries the scepter, he will not use it in the fight, but instead equip himself with a greatsword that does quite a bit of damage. He is also quite relentless with his strikes and will not give players too many opportunities to use their Crimson Tear flasks for healing.

To make matters worse for spellcasters, he dodges out of simple spell projectiles, and Glintstone sorcery may not work against him all that much.

2) Defeating Recusant Bernahl in Volcano Manor

When players progress further into Elden Ring’s narrative, they will notice that bernahl has disappeared from the Warmaster’s Shack, and the next time that they will meet him will be when they finally reach Volcano Manor.

This will be much later into the game, hence, not a method advised for players who want to get their hands on the Devourer’s Scepter early.

When players reach Volcano Manor present in the northwest of the map, they will be attacked by Recusant Bernahl. This will be the second time that players will encounter him, however, this time he will be an enemy.

He invades the Elden Ring's Tarnished at the Crumbling Farum Azula, and instead of using the greatsword this time, he is actually wield's the Devourer’s Scepter. But as this is much later in the game, players will be able to hve a much easier time tackling him this time around, and he will not pose much of a threat even if Bernahl keeps spamming the Devourer of Worlds weapon skill over and over again.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan