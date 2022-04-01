How to obtain the Fire Scorpion Charm that boosts fire damage in Elden Ring

When it comes to Pyromancy builds, Elden Ring offers a good variety for gamers to play around with. There is a plethora of Faith and Intelligence-based skills in the title, and there is so much that the Tarnished can do when it comes to skill versatility and how they are looking to tackle some of the more difficult encounters in the Lands Between.

The Pyromancy spells have become a go-to for those who have been investing a good deal of Runes in Faith. While fire-based skills are inherently very powerful in the RPG, Elden Ring allows players to go a step further and provide the spells an additional boost with the help of a Talisman.

The Fire Scorpion Charm is a must-have for those looking to deal a ton of fire damage to enemies. The Talisman gives a straight-up 12% boost to all fire spells and even stacks with Flame Shrouding Cracked-Tear.

However, the item is proving to be a bit difficult to come by for many community members.

Obtaining the Fire Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, the Fire Scorpion Charm is not something that players will be able to get their hands on very early in the game. They will be required to make a significant amount of progress in Elden Ring and reach Altus Plateau to be able to obtain the Talisman.

To get their hands on the Talisman, players will have to do the following:

Players will first need to reach Altus Plateau, and they have two options to do so. They can either go through the Magma Wyrm Makar boss who is present in the dungeon to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes, or piece together the two halves of the Dectus medallion and activate the Grand Lift of Dectus, which will automatically take players to the new area. The latter is recommended for those who are a bit under-leveled for the boss fight.

After reaching Altus Plateau, players will then need to make their way to the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace, which is present to the north of the Magma Wyrm Field boss lair. From there, the Tarnished will need to make their way north to the Wyndhan Ruins, and they can follow the ravine to reach the Seethewater Cave.

Players will need to proceed west to reach the Seethewater Terminus, which is present right in front of Fort Laiedd. On reaching the fort, they will need to make their way to the north side of the wall and find the entrance into the ward's small courtyard. Here, they will encounter an elite Prelate guarding a doorway that leads to the interior.

The Elden Ring Tarnished will need to kill the enemies here and proceed onwards to open the door. The elite enemy will drop the Fire Prelate Armor Set and the Colossal Prelate's Inferno Crozier as a reward. After heading into the interior, players will need to make their way up the stairs to the upper rampart of Fort Laiedd.

Upon reaching the roof, they will be required to jump over the battlements and drop onto the wooden platform where they will find an apparition, beside whom will be a glowing item drop that players will be required to interact with. Doing so will automatically reward them with the Fire Scorpion Charm.

While an exceptionally potent Talisman to have for Pyromancers, the Fire Scorpion Charm does have one drawback in Elden Ring. When equipped, the item reduces physical damage absorption by 10%, making players significantly squishier. Because of this, it can be rather problematic during some of the more difficult encounters in the game.

However, for the most part, the pros do outway the cons when it comes to completing major portions of the game.

