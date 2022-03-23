How to obtain the Jellyfish Shield in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a variety of strange and odd weapons and armaments that the Tarnished can get their hands on as they scour the Lands Between. There is a lot that fans get to experiment with in the RPG, but there is one shield in particular that has been catching the fancy of many.

There is an actual shield in Elden Ring, known as the Jellyfish Shield, which has of-late become a favorite armament to go to for some members of the community.

It’s highly sought after, as the shield’s weapon skill allows players to gain a significant attack buff for a short period. Contagious Fury, which is the name of the skill, does the following:

“Incites the jellyfish's wrath and allows its fury to flow through you. Raises attack power for a certain duration.”

While it has grown to be popular amongst players, many have found it rather difficult to obtain. Hopefully, today’s guide will help them out with it.

Obtaining the Jellyfish Shield in Elden Ring

To get to the Jelly Fish shield, players will at least need to have unlocked the Liurnia of the Lakes region, which they can either do by going through Stormveil Castle or just skirting past it and heading directly into the new area on the map.

Hence, the Elden Ring Tarnished can either look to get their hands on the shield early or wait till they progress further into the narrative and take down Godrick in Stormveil before they venture into the new land.

To get their hands on the Jellyfish Shield, players will need to do the following:

Head to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes till the Four Belfries that are present on the western cliffs. It is a thumb-like structure jutting out from the landmass, wherein players will find three portals, each leading to somewhere new

This can only be activated through the use of Imbued Stonesword Keys

From the Four Belfries Site of Grace, players will need to make their way to the location where they will see a lot of red and hostile jellyfish huddled together

Players who feel confident about the number of levels that they put in their character can look to take them out or just run around them until they reach the item that they are looking for

The Tarnished will notice a wooden crate near the group of jellyfish which will have a white item hovering near it

Players can just run over to it and interact with it to automatically get themselves the Jellyfish shield.

The great shield scales off of Strength and Dexterity and also comes with 100 physical absorption, making it ideal for a variety of encounters. However, it has a fair bit of weight, and players are not recommended to use it if they are going for more dodge eye frames with a light armor build.

Contagious Fury is a neat weapon skill to have as the buff that the shield provides at the cost of some FP can make a lot of the more difficult encounters significantly manageable. It gives a 20% weapon buff for 30 seconds.

However, it’s important to note here that while the buff is temporary, players will lose it before time on it runs out if they unequip the weapon after activating the skill.

Hence, two-handing it will make the players lose the buff. Hence, when it comes to maximizing the shield, it’s best to use it for guard counters, as the added damage can make breaking enemy posture significantly easier.

