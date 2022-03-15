How to obtain the magic strengthening Terra Magicus spell in Elden Ring

With an extensive list of spells and incantations to pick from, Elden Ring offers players a variety of sorcery skills to play around with. With these under their belt, the Tarnished can look to be any type of mage that they choose.

While some spells are mainly for utility, others straight-up deal a ton of damage and can make short work of some of the more difficult encounters in the game.

Players who are making a sorcerer build have been scouring the Lands Between to find the Terra Magicus spell. According to many Elden Ring community members who have been scaling their character’s Faith and Intelligence, the spell is a must-have for any caster.

Tera Magicus creates a Sigil on the ground, which significantly strengthens the spells of the caster who stands within it. This allows the Elden Ring Tarnished to stand in one spot and deliver a consistent damage output, making Tera Magicus an incredibly important spell.

Getting the Terra Magicus in Elden Ring

Terra Magicus is not something that players will be able to get their hands on early in the game. They will need to complete the Academy Crystal Cave dungeon to get the skill, which is present towards the western cliffs of the Raya Lucaria Academy.

Players will need to have unlocked Liurni of the Lakes to access the area and might either need to defeat Godrick at Stormveil Castle or have navigated around it by using the secluded mountainside path that is present to the north of Limgrave.

To obtain the Terra Magicus, the Tarnished will need to:

Head north from the Temple Quarter Site of Grace in Liurnia of the Lakes, and make their way to the lair of the Glintstone Dragon Smarag. From there, they need to continue further north and hug the bottom cliffside of the Raya Lucaria Academy till they reach the fog wall blocking the way to the entrance of the Academy Crystal Cave.

After investing two Stonespord Keys, Elden Ring players will be able to enter the dungeon and unlock its Site of Grace. The first portion of the cave is quite dark, and players are advised to have at least a flame torch or a lantern in their inventory.

The dungeon is crawling with Raya Lucaria Sorcerers and the Elden Ring Tarnished need to be cautious as they progress deeper into the cave. While their spells are easy to dodge, players can easily get overwhelmed if they are not careful and might need to face a barrage of blue projectiles. Hence, rushing in head-first is not advised here.

From the main dungeon Site of grace, players will need to make their way down the tunnel till they reach an area with water. Then after clearing the area, they will need to turn right and continue forward till they reach a wooden door. After going through, they will meet two more higher-level enemies and then the final boss arena.

The main dungeon boss of the Academy Crystal Cave is a duo of Crystalians who are quite resistant to magic as well as slash damage. Hence, players relying on blunt weapons till now will have a much easier time in the fight, while others will need to be careful and rely on their Spirit Summons quite a bit.

After taking down the boss, players can head through the chamber and make their way to the top of the tower above the cave. They will find a ladder there, and upon reaching the top, they will find a chest that contains the Terra Magicus.

With a 20 intelligence requirement, Terra Magicus scales incredibly well off the stat, and many Elden Ring players have used it to boost their other spells to as much as 35%. It’s an amazing support skill to have in the memory slot as it’s incredibly effective during both PvE and PvP situations.

