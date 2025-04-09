How to obtain the Ocean's Grip Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Ocean's Grip Kusarigama is a top-tier weapon for Naoe, especially if you lean into a defensive playstyle. This legendary chain-and-sickle weapon not only offers solid damage across the board but also reflects 100% of the incoming damage back at enemies when you successfully deflect. It’s perfect for players who prefer countering over rushing in.
Here’s how you can obtain this legendary weapon in AC Shadows.
Locating the Ocean's Grip Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Ocean's Grip Kusarigama is tied to an actual assassination. You'll have to complete the Pirate's Alliance side quest in Wakasa to obtain it by eliminating a pirate faction causing havoc along the coast.
You can initiate the side quest by either reading the notice board at Sotomo Gate or speaking to the Biwa Master, who highlights the pirates becoming more of a problem. Once you begin the side quest, you will get a list of targets, and Lopo Cruz is the prized target.
Lopo is stationed at Nairu’s Lair, a hidden pirate den off the northern Wakasa coast. It’s a stealth-heavy setup, with his ship moored and guarded. You’ll want to sneak onboard or approach quietly via the sea route. Defeat him to secure the Ocean's Grip Kusarigama.
Ocean's Grip Kusarigama: Stats and why it’s special
Once unlocked, here’s how it stacks up at level 60:
- Weapon DPS: ,2286
- Posture / Headshot DPS: 7,894
- Ability DPS: 11,426
- Bleed Buildup: 33.20%
What sets this apart is its Engraving effect — if you time your deflects right, it dishes out 100% damage back to your attackers. You deal +60% damage to enemies beyond 3 meters, making it the perfect tool for controlling spacing and punishing overextending foes. For anyone who leans into a reactive, defensive playstyle, you can deal high damage to any mob that rushes you.
