  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to obtain the Ocean's Grip Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

How to obtain the Ocean's Grip Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 09, 2025 19:35 GMT
Ocean
Ocean's Grip Kusarigama in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisf

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Ocean's Grip Kusarigama is a top-tier weapon for Naoe, especially if you lean into a defensive playstyle. This legendary chain-and-sickle weapon not only offers solid damage across the board but also reflects 100% of the incoming damage back at enemies when you successfully deflect. It’s perfect for players who prefer countering over rushing in.

Ad

Here’s how you can obtain this legendary weapon in AC Shadows.

Locating the Ocean's Grip Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ocean&#039;s Grip Kusarigama&#039;s whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
Ocean's Grip Kusarigama's whereabouts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Ocean's Grip Kusarigama is tied to an actual assassination. You'll have to complete the Pirate's Alliance side quest in Wakasa to obtain it by eliminating a pirate faction causing havoc along the coast.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can initiate the side quest by either reading the notice board at Sotomo Gate or speaking to the Biwa Master, who highlights the pirates becoming more of a problem. Once you begin the side quest, you will get a list of targets, and Lopo Cruz is the prized target.

Along with the Legendary Kusarigama, you also get Damage from Afar Engraving, Mon and EXP 2 Mastery Points as rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)
Along with the Legendary Kusarigama, you also get Damage from Afar Engraving, Mon and EXP 2 Mastery Points as rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

Lopo is stationed at Nairu’s Lair, a hidden pirate den off the northern Wakasa coast. It’s a stealth-heavy setup, with his ship moored and guarded. You’ll want to sneak onboard or approach quietly via the sea route. Defeat him to secure the Ocean's Grip Kusarigama.

Ad

Read also: How to obtain the Featherstorm Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ocean's Grip Kusarigama: Stats and why it’s special

Once unlocked, here’s how it stacks up at level 60:

  • Weapon DPS: ,2286
  • Posture / Headshot DPS: 7,894
  • Ability DPS: 11,426
  • Bleed Buildup: 33.20%

What sets this apart is its Engraving effect — if you time your deflects right, it dishes out 100% damage back to your attackers. You deal +60% damage to enemies beyond 3 meters, making it the perfect tool for controlling spacing and punishing overextending foes. For anyone who leans into a reactive, defensive playstyle, you can deal high damage to any mob that rushes you.

Ad

Check out more articles on Assassin's Creed Shadows:

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी