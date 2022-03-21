How to obtain the Ringed Finger hammer in Elden Ring

Elden Ring boasts a wide range of unorthodox weapon designs, some of whose movesets are absolutely hilarious and are adored by the community. However, out of all the weirdly designed weapons in the game, the Ringed Finger hammer takes the cake.

As the name suggests, the mallet is just a big finger on a stick adorned with rings that the Tarnished will get to smack enemies around with. Its weapon skill goes a step further and is one of the oddest skills in the entirety of Elden Ring.

The Ringed Finger’s skill is called Claw Flick, which:

“Causes the finger to swell, then flex to build up strength before giving enemies an almighty flick.”

It’s a fun weapon skill to play around with, and though it's a strange weapon to carry around, many players are finding it quite effective in various situations.

The hammer is not exactly easy to come across as it’s well hidden, and players will have to fight their way through a lot of obstacles to get their hands on it. Here's a quick guide for those who are still searching for it.

Obtaining the Ringed Finger hammer in Elden Ring

The Ringed Finger is not something that players will be able to get their hands on early on in the game’s narrative. The Elden Ring Tarnished will need to make significant progress in the story and reach Mt. Gelmir, which is present high above the Altus Plateau.

To obtain the Ringed Finger hammer in Elden RIng, players will need to,

Make their way to Altus Plateau, which they can do by either fighting past the Magma Wyrm Makar or piecing together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion, which will allow the tarnished to access the Grand Lift of Dectus, leading them into the new area. The former is more recommended for players who are still under-leveled and are having a hard time with Makar.

From the Altus Plateau, players will be required to make their way to Gelmir hero’s grave, which one can achieve by heading up Mt. Gelmir from the Seethewater River Site of grace. Then follow the path by hugging the left side of it till players reach Craftsman’s Shack.

From the Shack, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to head towards the Hermit Village that lies ahead and reach the cliff present on the other side. They will then reach a rock formation jutting out of the cliff, allowing them to reach the entrance of the Gelmir Hero’s grave.

After activating the Site of Grace there, players can now turn left and make their way down the stairs, continuing through the hallway. They will eventually make their way to a long room filled with lava and a big ramp that will help the Tarnished reach the lower levels.

An invincible chariot enemy will attack players at this point. So players are advised to roll and duck past it till they reach an opening by the side of the room.

From the opening, they will notice that the lava extends even further down to the bottom of the room. Players will be required to run across it, then go around the corner to the left, until they reach a small area with a chest in it. The Ringed Finger hammer will be present there as a reward.

With 17 Strength and 7 Dex requirements, the Ringed Finger is a great weapon for those going for a quality build (investing in Dexterity and Strength) or investing Runes heavily into Strength.

