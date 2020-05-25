How to participate in GTA 5 tag team: List of objectives

GTA 5: Arena War Mode

GTA Online is a massive success by every yardstick in the gaming community. For a mode that was launched in 2015, GTA: Online remains one of Rockstar's biggest earners since the release of GTA 5.

GTA Online is filled with great content, with characters returning from GTA 5. It has kept the player base engaged by dropping new content, discounts, weekly and daily objectives for RP and cash bonuses.

GTA 5's vast open-world is utilized extremely well in GTA Online, with plenty of areas from the campaign being transformed into death-match arenas, something that also happens in Arena War Mode.

One of the most popular game modes in Arena War is the Tag Team mode, which divides players into teams of 2-4, wherein they must survive to be the last group standing to claim victory.

How to Participate in Tag Team and Objectives in GTA 5 Online

GTA 5, Select "Online" From the Pause Menu

Due to the game's extensive number of game modes and further variations on those, players can find themselves overwhelmed by the sheer number of activities they can take part in. However, there is an easy way to go about playing your favourite game mode such as Tag Team. Here is how gamers can do so.

Note: Tag Team Mode is available as part of Arena War

Press the Pause Button while in GTA: Online. Select the "Online" Tab from the Menu. Select "Jobs". Select "Arena War" from the options available. Look for "Tag Team I", " Tag Team II" or "Tag Team III", depending on which variation you want to play. The game will put you in matchmaking. If there are no ongoing matches available, host a game to allow other players to join. The "Host" Option will be available automatically.

Objectives in Tag Team Mode

