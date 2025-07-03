How to play Alysnes in Mecha BREAK

Alysnes in Mecha BREAK is the first Striker that every player unlocks by default, and it's surprisingly powerful. It is one of the very few medium-sized Strikers in the game, making it highly versatile. Whether you prefer fast-paced gunfights or precise melee attacks, Alysnes works really well in both cases.

On that note, here’s a complete guide on Alysnes in Mecha BREAK.

Alysnes in Mecha BREAK: Everything you need to know

According to the lore, Alysnes is one of the most mysterious Strikers in the game. It was built by PyroGenesis Industries and is a modified prototype of a mech, which was originally known as the Sturgeon (not part of the in-game roster). Rumors say that Alysnes has appeared in many major battles, including the Crimson New Year.

Alysnes in Mecha BREAK (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

All abilities

Alysnes' abilities (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Alysnes' kit is a balance of both ranged and melee weapons. Here are all of its abilities:

Energy Autocannon: Fires bursts of energy that can be charged for a more powerful shot.

Fires bursts of energy that can be charged for a more powerful shot. Battle Halberd: A heavy melee weapon that bypasses Fluid Shields. It is slow and ideal for close-range combat.

A heavy melee weapon that bypasses Fluid Shields. It is slow and ideal for close-range combat. Complex Shield: A shield that blocks incoming damage from the front. A timed counter can also parry melee attacks.

A shield that blocks incoming damage from the front. A timed counter can also parry melee attacks. Gauss Cannons: Twin cannons that deal stagger damage. Great for finishing weak enemies in one shot.

Twin cannons that deal stagger damage. Great for finishing weak enemies in one shot. Airdrop Kit: A support tool that can only be used when your armor is fully destroyed.

How to play

Using Alysnes in Training Mode (Image via SK Gaming || Amazing Seasun Games)

Alysnes in Mecha BREAK is a versatile mech that could dominate the battlefield if you have good decision-making. The overall mechanics of this character are quite easy to learn, but it could be hard to perfect them.

The Battle Haldberd is your primary weapon, which can even bypass enemy shields, but uses a lot of energy. You can combine it with your Complex Shield to turn enemy attacks against them. The Gauss Cannons are great for breaking the momentum of enemies, especially during 1v1 situations.

The most unique thing about Alysnes is its second phase, which activates when its health drops to zero. This Striker doesn't die immediately; rather, it sheds its armor and enters a high-speed mode. This makes you really fast and fragile at the same time. In this phase, you only have a sword.

Tips and tricks

Here are some tips and tricks to use Alysnes in Mecha BREAK effectively:

Alysnes isn’t meant to solo-push into enemy territory. Stick with the teammates and act as a support.

Don't keep the Complex Shield up for too long, as it drains your energy level really fast.

While melee attacks are strong, your Energy Autocannon and Gauss Cannons are great for staggering the enemies; use them to your advantage.

Try using the character in Training Mode to learn everything and get used to the mechanics.

Focus on mobile targets, as Alysnes struggles against Heavy and Ultra-Heavy class Strikers.

That's everything you need to know about Alysnes in Mecha BREAK. With some practice, it can be a really reliable and powerful mech in your lineup.

