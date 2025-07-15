How to play the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Shrayan Mitra
Published Jul 15, 2025 18:54 GMT
Details about the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames, Inc.)
Details about the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

The Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of the special events that you can play throughout your career. However, it is not only tricky to access but even trickier to use and win prizes, as a missed opportunity means waiting for several more career training days.

Ad

This article will provide a detailed guide on how to access and win prizes in the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Also read: How to increase Potential in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to access the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can be accessed only after reaching the Classic Year (Year 2) with one of your trainees.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Once you have reached Year 2, the Clan Machine event occurs for a specific period of time once a year, during which going on a date with your trainee lets you play the Clan Machine minigame.

Note: You can get multiple attempts at this minigame with Mayano or Haru Urara, as they have a 15-day period where you can spam dates with them during Year 2.

Although tricky, the mechanics of the game are fairly simple, and you should be able to get your rewards in a few tries. Here is how to do it:

Ad

How to use the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Using the Claw Machine in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames, Inc.)
Using the Claw Machine in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

To play the game, hold down the button and release when it's above the plushie you wish to get. Here are a few quick tips to make it easier:

Ad
  • Aim for upright plushies
  • Aim for the centre of the plushies
  • A plushie with golden sparkles means there are other plushies attached to it (these will be difficult to get)

To complete the special event mission, you must get three plushies in a single attempt.

Rewards you can get from the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

There are two major rewards to gain from this event:

  • 100 carats (by completing the special event mission)
  • Motivation boost for your trainee (get six small plushies, or one big plushie and two small plushies)
Ad

Check out — Umamusume: Pretty Derby Support Card tier list (July 2025)

This covers everything you need to know about the Claw Machine game in Umamusume. It is a fun activity that also provides reasonable rewards to help you progress in-game.

Read more:

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications