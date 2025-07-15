How to play the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of the special events that you can play throughout your career. However, it is not only tricky to access but even trickier to use and win prizes, as a missed opportunity means waiting for several more career training days.

Ad

This article will provide a detailed guide on how to access and win prizes in the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Also read: How to increase Potential in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

How to access the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can be accessed only after reaching the Classic Year (Year 2) with one of your trainees.

Ad

Trending

Once you have reached Year 2, the Clan Machine event occurs for a specific period of time once a year, during which going on a date with your trainee lets you play the Clan Machine minigame.

Note: You can get multiple attempts at this minigame with Mayano or Haru Urara, as they have a 15-day period where you can spam dates with them during Year 2.

Although tricky, the mechanics of the game are fairly simple, and you should be able to get your rewards in a few tries. Here is how to do it:

Ad

How to use the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Using the Claw Machine in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

To play the game, hold down the button and release when it's above the plushie you wish to get. Here are a few quick tips to make it easier:

Ad

Aim for upright plushies

Aim for the centre of the plushies

A plushie with golden sparkles means there are other plushies attached to it (these will be difficult to get)

To complete the special event mission, you must get three plushies in a single attempt.

Rewards you can get from the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

There are two major rewards to gain from this event:

100 carats (by completing the special event mission)

(by completing the special event mission) Motivation boost for your trainee (get six small plushies, or one big plushie and two small plushies)

Ad

Check out — Umamusume: Pretty Derby Support Card tier list (July 2025)

This covers everything you need to know about the Claw Machine game in Umamusume. It is a fun activity that also provides reasonable rewards to help you progress in-game.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.