How to play the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is one of the special events that you can play throughout your career. However, it is not only tricky to access but even trickier to use and win prizes, as a missed opportunity means waiting for several more career training days.
This article will provide a detailed guide on how to access and win prizes in the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Also read: How to increase Potential in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to access the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
The Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby can be accessed only after reaching the Classic Year (Year 2) with one of your trainees.
Once you have reached Year 2, the Clan Machine event occurs for a specific period of time once a year, during which going on a date with your trainee lets you play the Clan Machine minigame.
Note: You can get multiple attempts at this minigame with Mayano or Haru Urara, as they have a 15-day period where you can spam dates with them during Year 2.
Although tricky, the mechanics of the game are fairly simple, and you should be able to get your rewards in a few tries. Here is how to do it:
How to use the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
To play the game, hold down the button and release when it's above the plushie you wish to get. Here are a few quick tips to make it easier:
- Aim for upright plushies
- Aim for the centre of the plushies
- A plushie with golden sparkles means there are other plushies attached to it (these will be difficult to get)
To complete the special event mission, you must get three plushies in a single attempt.
Rewards you can get from the Claw Machine minigame in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
There are two major rewards to gain from this event:
- 100 carats (by completing the special event mission)
- Motivation boost for your trainee (get six small plushies, or one big plushie and two small plushies)
Check out — Umamusume: Pretty Derby Support Card tier list (July 2025)
This covers everything you need to know about the Claw Machine game in Umamusume. It is a fun activity that also provides reasonable rewards to help you progress in-game.
Read more:
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby Scouting explained
- Best Mejiro McQueen build guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Best Winning Ticket build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Best Vodka build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
- Best Maruzensky build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.