GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 shook the entire gaming community when it went free for a week on the Epic Games store. A considerable number of players joined the online scene, bombarding and crashing the GTA 5 servers.

Money is an essential aspect of GTA 5 Online. Players have to create a new character which is specific to the online world and complete jobs, which are either story-driven to earn money.

What is Deathmatch in GTA 5 Online?

Deathmatch provides players with an opportunity to fight out against each other with instant respawn. There can be a maximum of 16 players in a deathmatch sever. The GTA 5 player that reaches the specified number of kills wins the deathmatch and gets money as a reward.

The GTA 5 player can also win the deathmatch if he/she has highest kills at the end of a specified time.

How to play Deathmatch in GTA 5 Online

#1 Go to the online menu and select the jobs option

Select Jobs

#2 Select the Play Job option and click on the Rockstar created jobs.

Select the Play Job option

Select Rockstar Created Jobs

Advertisement

#3 Select Deathmatch and choose the required location/type from the list.

GSelect deathmatch

#4 The next step is to select the settings for the deathmatch, the host has to set a variety of settings. Each of the settings is explained below -

GTA 5 Settings

Match Type: Standard or Team Deathmatch

Number of Teams: 2, 3 or 4 depends on the match type

Time Limit: The host can select the time limit. Example – 5 minutes, 10 minutes and so on.

Target Score: Number of kills required to win, it can also be set to unlimited, which would mean the player with the highest kill at the end of the time limit would win.

Gamertag: Shows the names of the players.

Time of Day: Current, Morning, Noon, Night are the available options.

Weather: Setting the weather of the match.

Traffic: On/Off

Lock Weapons: Forced + Pickups, Forced only, Owned + Pickups

Radio: Station selection

Forced Weapon: Forced weapons option can be selected if the weapons are locked. It forces the player to use a specific weapon

#5 You can invite the players and start the match.