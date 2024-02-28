How to play Gibraltar in Apex Legends

Gibraltar is one of the Support Class Legends in Apex Legends. The unit has been part of the original roster since the game's early access release. For the better part of four years, he has been hard meta in professional competitive games. The character is available by default, and players don't need to spend any credits to unlock him in the title.

This article explores Gibiraltar's unique defensive abilities and perks. It also guides you on how to make the best use of his powerful kit.

What are Gibralatar's abilities in Apex Legends?

Gibraltar is considered a Shielded Fortress in Apex Legends. He excels at keeping his team safe and protected. Here is a list of all his abilities:

Gun Shield (Passive): Gibraltar whips out a 50 HP gunshield whenever he aims down sight with any weapon. It protects his upper body from incoming fire, possibly saving players from life-threatening headshots. Dome of Protection (Tactical): You throw out a disc, which, upon landing, projects a massive, impenetrable dome. The dome has a six-meter radius and lasts for a total of 12 seconds. The Dome shield absorbs all enemy fire and can only be broken by Mad Maggie's Wrecking Ball or disabled by Crypto's drone. Defensive Bombardment (Ultimate): Calls in a concentrated airstrike, raining hellfire from the skies. Each hit mark will deal 40 damage to shields or health.

Furthermore, he gets access to four unique perks with the new Legend Upgrades in Apex Legends:

Level 2 Upgrades

Big Ups: Revived allies receive instantaneous health healing up to 50 HP.

Revived allies receive instantaneous health healing up to 50 HP. Killer Handling: Auto reloads shotguns on successful knockdowns.

Level 3 Upgrades

Baby Bubble: Dome of Protection's size and cooldown is reduced by 25%. You get access to this ability more frequently.

Dome of Protection's size and cooldown is reduced by 25%. You get access to this ability more frequently. Bubble Bunker: The Dome of Protection's lifetime increased by four seconds.

How to use Gibraltar in Apex Legends

Gibraltar's kit is extremely versatile. In Apex Legends, having a fortified strongman like this Legend allows you to make bold moves that would otherwise be impossible.

Whenever you engage with enemies, always keep your arm shield active. It is fundamental in protecting you from near-death experiences and provides an additional 50 HP to your fortified health pool.

As for the Dome of Protection, this ability's uses are multi-faceted. It provides a great source of cover as you traverse through open ground, allowing you and your team to heal up when required. When your teammates get knocked down, the Dome of Protection makes reviving them a much easier process. Do not hesitate to use this ability offensively. Always carry a shotgun and force your enemies into 1v1 shotgun encounters with this ability.

Lastly, use Defensive Bombardment to third-party other fights. If you see team fights go down, chuck the flare in their direction and farm the entire squads as hell rains down on them. Clean up the fight, and use your Dome of Protection to quickly reset.

