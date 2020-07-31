How to play GTA 5 online on your PC in 2020

For a game that came out in 2013, GTA V still sells like hotcakes, and GTA Online is one of the biggest money-makers in gaming today. Reportedly, at one point, GTA Online was raking in an approximately upwards of $500,000 per day in Shark Cards for Rockstar Games.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the game has been a resounding success by every measure for Rockstar Games. GTA V's Story Mode itself would have been valuable enough for players to have bought the game, but Rockstar went the extra mile and incorporated an expansive Online mode as well.

This wasn't just a tacked-on after-thought from Rockstar, but a rather expansive Online mode that would consume a lot of hours in the day for players. While the game wasn't as strong on the launch, it eventually got better with time.

How to play GTA Online on PC in 2020

Rockstar Games took their time bringing GTA V on the PC, nearly two years after its release on console. The game experience remained much the same from the console, and the addition of Heists in GTA Online breathed new life into the game.

In 2020, GTA Online is a vastly different experience than it was back at launch. There have been several updates to the game, and each significant update added a lot of new things to the game.

While the game can be extremely daunting to new players or players returning to the game after a while, it doesn't take too long to become used to it.

To play the game on PC, you need only buy a copy of GTA V, either from Steam or the Epic Games Store. Every copy of the game comes with Online, and can be played without any extra purchases.

Launch GTA V and load into Online mode from the Main Menu. Alternatively, you can switch to Online while playing Story Mode and vice versa.