How to play GTA Online in August 2020

GTA Online is one of the most popular online multiplayer games today, and it has enjoyed a steady rise to the top. Released soon after the launch of GTA V, the idea of an online multiplayer game had been breached by Rockstar before with GTA IV, but not at the level that was achieved much later.

The GTA Online experience has evolved by leaps and bounds to the point that the game from 2013 is unrecognizable in 2020. The game has seen significant changes and addition to the meta.

Huge content updates like the Diamond Casino and Resort update, Arena War, and Doomsday Heist have brought several huge game-changing updates to GTA Online.

This is why it can be overwhelming for both new players as well as old players who are returning to the game after a long absence. However, it doesn't take too long to figure out how exactly to go about making Cash and RP in GTA Online.

How to play GTA Online?

There are several ways to download the game, such as purchasing it from Steam or the Epic Games Store. GTA Online comes along with every copy of GTA V and hence, does not require any extra purchases apart from the game.

Rockstar could've just as easily made GTA Online a paid DLC, but they went the more consumer-friendly route and gave players the option to play Online with every copy of GTA V.

The download size has increased sizeably since the addition of Online, but it is worth every byte of its mammoth file size. GTA Online can be launched from the Main Menu while loading, and the players can jump right in.

Switching over to the player's GTA Online character while in Story Mode will instantly transfer the player over to Online.

'Note: This article is for beginners, while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.'