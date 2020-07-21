GTA Online is one of the most expansive and rewarding online multiplayer experiences that successfully captures the essence of the single-player mode.

The game is not a standalone title and comes along with a copy of GTA V. Therefore, no further purchases are required to play GTA Online.

There isn't a huge learning curve involved with GTA Online, but it can look daunting at first. Several game modes, match types and activities are available to the player from the start.

After a somewhat barebones Tutorial, the player is thrown into the world of GTA Online, and one that is rampant with high-powered weaponry and vehicles.

GTA Online is an online multiplayer experience like no other, and the fact that it doesn't require a purchase makes it a must-play for a lot of players.

How to play GTA Online in July 2020

GTA Online

GTA Online has always been a part of the base GTA V game, and requires no extra purchases or downloads. To play GTA Online, simply follow these instructions:

Launch GTA V In the Loading Screen (Main Menu), select Online instead of Story Mode.

For PS4 users, press the Square button to go Online. Players will require a PlayStation Plus membership in order to play online games on the PS4.

Advertisement

The good news for PlayStation Plus members is that they will receive GTA$1,000,000 every month from Rockstar Games until the release of GTA V on the PS5 in 2021.

An Xbox Live membership is required for Xbox players. However, PC players do not need an online service membership in order to play GTA Online.

You can buy a digital copy of the game from Steam or the Epic Games Store, which are two of the most popular marketplaces for PC games.

Steam sales are a great time to pick up games for your PC, as the store runs a lot of great discounts for massive Triple-A games.