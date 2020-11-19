How to play Minecraft for free on PC (Trial Version): Step-by-step guide

Minecraft has been a global phenomenon for the better part of the last decade. The game is a critical and commercial favorite that is accessible to a diverse range of players.

From young kids to adults, almost anyone can pick up Minecraft and start enjoying the game from the get-go. This is not to say that Minecraft isn't challenging as it can take quite a while to get used to the various mechanics of the game.

Minecraft is one of the best value-for-money games that one can get in the market. Yet, a number of players are still unsure whether they would take to the game as easily. In this case, the trial version of Minecraft might help them make up their minds on whether to purchase the game or not.

How to play Minecraft Trial on PC

To get the trial version of Minecraft, players must only download the game free of cost from the official website.

Follow these steps in order to download the trial version of Minecraft:

Go to the official Minecraft website, link here. Hover over "Games". Select Minecraft. Select "Try it Free" from the top of the page. Select from either version of the game (PS4, Android, PC).

The complete game of Minecraft, with all the features from the full version, will be available to the player in the trial version.

However, this version of Minecraft is a timed trial, which means the game will be locked after a certain amount of game time.

Players can then choose to purchase the full version of Minecraft if the game was to their liking.

The trial version of Minecraft is available across different platforms, including Android so players can also choose to try out the mobile version of the game on their phones.

