How to reach the Cairo rooftops and bridge in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 Open Beta has been a huge hit among players, even breaking the record for the highest player count in a game's beta phase. Featuring a few different maps and many popular game modes from the franchise, Battlefield 6 offers a familiar experience that fans have come to expect from the series. Siege of Cairo is one of the maps that grew popular recently, albeit for a unique reason.

Players have found a way to climb onto the rooftops and bridge in two separate sections of the map. This article will shed some light on how you can make your way to these locations in Battlefield 6.

Getting on top of the Bridge of Sector E in Siege of Cairo, Battlefield 6

Sector E is located on the eastern side of the Siege of Cairo map in Battlefield 6. It can be found close to the NATO HQ on the map. Here is how players can get on top of the Bridge in Sector E:

1) Locate the destroyed tank beside the broken building

Location of the broken tank close to NATO HQ (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

After reaching this location, find the broken tank and get on top of it. From the tank's nozzle, jump south towards the building with a vertical broken wall.

Climb onto the broken building as marked (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Now, jump left to a broken ledge and climb on top of the debris along the walls. Slowly move right along this debris and climb the roof.

2) Climb onto the tank and reach the second building by gliding

After reaching the roof, you will find two sets of blue metal sheets. Stand on the sheets at the edge of the building and climb onto the ones above the small shed beside you.

Glide towards this building and get on its roof (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

From here, jump atop the wooden planks that hold the water tank. Now climb the water tank and head to the building shown in the image above by quickly sprinting, jumping, and then gliding.

3) Reach the roof of the southern building

This can be a tricky jump. Pull out your knife by holding the melee keybind so that you can run faster. Take a step back and full sprint ahead to jump, and then instantly glide with your parachute to reach this roof marked below.

Head to this roof (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

After reaching this rooftop, climb onto the antennas on the left and then jump towards the white building's roof, adjacent to these antennas. You will now find a tall white machine on this building, climbing which will require you to step onto the raised ledge of the roof and then jump onto it. Do these steps slowly so that you don't fall off the roof.

4) Reach the roof of the western building

Glide to this windowsill to get to the bridge in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Upon reaching the water tank, face west and then jump and glide to the windowsill marked on the image. From here, you can climb onto the roof. On this rooftop, you must climb onto the antennas in the southwest section of the ledge. From here, you need to jump towards the building that has the blue metal sheets ready to break your fall, as shown below.

Get on top of the antennas and then jump towards these blue metal sheets (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

5) Climb on top of the AC unit

After reaching this rooftop, you will find yourself very close to the bridge. There will be an AC unit with a vertical antenna at the southwest corner of the roof. Climb the AC unit and then very slowly vault on top of the metal antenna. This can be a tricky move, so take your time and get it right.

Climbing the metal pole on top of the AC unit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

From here, you will find another white rooftop on the western end and one building across. Jump and glide towards it. Get on top of the building's tower and make another jump to reach the bride in Sector E of Siege of Cairo in Battlefield 6.

Getting onto the Cairo Rooftops of Sector B in Siege of Cairo, Battlefield 6

Sector B in the Siege of Cairo is a popular region of the map, featuring yet another parkour spot. This one is much more intuitive, with the hardest section being the first few jumps, after which it is a breeze. Here is how players can get to the top of the roof in Sector B:

1) Get to the roof of the red garden

The spot marked below is where players can find the red garden, located near Sector B. It will have small hibiscus-like flowers, making the entire garden seem vibrant and easy to recognize.

Location of the red garden close to Pax Armata HQ in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

There will be a seating chair in this garden with a lifted portion beside it, housing lilies and a tree. Use this lifted section to jump and balance yourself on top of these chairs. Now, face the small roof of the wooden housing resting in the middle of the garden and vault on top of it.

Climb onto the headrest of this seating space (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Face the buildings on the north end of this garden and jump onto the windowsills visible in front of you. Next, jump across to the windowsill on your right to finally spam your spacebar and get on top of it with a small gliding animation that lifts your character model.

Make your way to the roof as marked here in Battlefield 6(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

2) Make your way to the upper roof

After reaching this roof, there will be radio dishes and antennas at its southern edge (from where you just climbed). Vault atop these metal structures to jump over to the roof on the east, as shown below.

Jump over to the roof ahead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

You have now successfully reached the roofs that encircle Sector B in the Siege of Cairo map. You could look down to have a bird's eye view of the objective point.

3) Jump over a ledge to access more connected rooftops

As shown below in the image, you can jump over to the marked ledge to access more regions of the rooftop and potentially get advantageous spots that can give you a good look at flankers trying to get to B from C or E sectors.

Reaching rooftops of Sector B in Battlefield 6(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Note that deploy beacons are usable on these rooftops as well as bridges, allowing you to help your team deploy easily at these advantageous locations.

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

