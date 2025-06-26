How to refill ammo in Death Stranding 2

In Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, there will be more combat than its predecessor. You’ll face MULEs, terrorists, and even BTs. Thankfully, Sam has a huge arsenal this time, including everything from pistols to assault rifles. But no matter how many guns you have, they’re useless without ammo.

This guide will show you how to keep your guns loaded without wasting resources.

Refilling ammo in Death Stranding 2

Refill your ammo in Death Stranding 2 by simply entering a Private Room, which can be found in safe houses and aboard the DHV Magellan (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Use Private Rooms to instantly refill ammo

The easiest and most reliable way to refill ammo is by entering a Private Room. Whether you're inside a Safe House or aboard the DHV Magellan, stepping into a Private Room will fully restock all ammo for every gun in your inventory. There's no cooldown or restriction, and you can do this as often as needed. When the refill happens, you’ll see a small confirmation on the left side of your screen.

Note that this only works for guns. If you’re low on grenades, you’ll still have to fabricate new ones using resources.

Don’t toss empty guns

You might think ditching an empty gun is a good way to save weight, but it's not helpful. If you hold onto that weapon and bring it back to a Private Room, it’ll be refilled for free, saving you valuable Chiral Crystals, metals, and ceramics. Holding onto the same weapons throughout the game is a viable strategy, as each duplicate gun also acts as an extra ammo reserve.

Is fabricating new weapons worthwhile?

Fabricating a new gun costs materials, especially Chiral Crystals, which are precious. Unless you're in an urgent need, it's smarter to scavenge weapons from enemy camps or refill existing ones. Most BT arenas and boss zones are also littered with dropped weapons, so going in light is actually a solid plan.

Rely on Private Rooms to refill, avoid wasting materials on unnecessary fabrications, and never toss a good (even empty) gun.

Also read — Death Stranding 2 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Here are some other Death Stranding 2 articles for you to check out:

