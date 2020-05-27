Sea race in GTA 5. Image: YouTube

If you are a GTA 5 player, you must have taken part in all land sports and races. Now it’s time to shift to water sports. Get a jet ski and start a sea race in GTA 5.

In order to unlock a sea race; you are required to complete the Hood Safari mission. This will unlock 4 unique sea races. You would not be given cash but the medals you get will help you to achieve 100% completion in GTA 5. All three of the main protagonists can play this game.

How to start the sea race in GTA 5

In order to start the game, you need to swim up to the Seashark jet-ski and press right on your directional pad. This will start the race. Sea races can be played at any time you want, whether it is day or night; however, it is wise not to play during the night as you may miss out on the checkpoints posts due to the darkness.

Four sea races

East Coast

East Coast sea race. Image: YouTube

As the name suggests, this race is played in the East Coast Pacific Ocean in GTA 5. You must be mentally prepared to deal with the waves. It might hinder you to take proper turns and might also help you to pounce over the small rocks blocking your path.

North East Coast

North East Coast sea race. Image: YouTube

You need to go to the El Gordo Light House to find this race. Your turning skills will come into play while taking part in this race which is comparatively longer than the previous one. When you are faced with rocks, you can either choose to jump over them if they are small, or move towards the side if they are big and can potentially ruin your pace.

Ranton Canyon

Ranton Canyon sea race. Image: YouTube

You can take part in this race in GTA 5 in the Zancudo River, Blaine County. The narrow paths in the shallow waters of this river will be the main challenge that you would have to face. You need to steer clear of the rocks and go at a steady pace. You need not hurry as your opponents will also be faced with the same difficulties.

Los Santos

Los Santos sea race. Image: YouTube

Significantly easier than the others, you can find this race in Cypress Flats, South Los Santos. You will be familiar with this place as you have completed the Hood Safari mission here. When you are faced with the ships, prepare to take L shaped turns to avoid colliding. Also, look out for pillars as you go under the bridges.