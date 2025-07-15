How to solo play Ready or Not

Solo playing Ready or Not challenges your ability to plan, improvise, and command in the heat of the moment. Despite being a tactical multiplayer, it the game has quite a good single-player experience. Whether you like working solo or simply wish to rehearse situations without working out the details with others online, solo playing Ready or Not provides you with full authority over your team and the mission that unfolds.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to make the most of solo play.

Solo play in Ready or Not explained

Solo play in Ready or Not does not mean you are without a team, it means you get to call all the shots. When you start a single-player mission, the game fills in your team with bot operators. You can order them directly or put them into red and blue sub-teams for more coordinated movement. These bots will execute orders like breaching doors, pinning civilians, and clearing rooms. They'll also take decisions on their own when confronted by surprise threats.

The game fills in your team with operators controlled by AI (Image via VOID Interactive)

While the AI-controlled operators won’t replace the unpredictability and skill of human teammates, they are fairly reliable once you understand how to use them. Solo play mode allows full access to mission types, gear loadouts, and maps. However, it’s important to remember that the game's pacing and design still cater heavily to co-op play, so expect a steeper learning curve when managing everything yourself. The key lies in balancing AI support with your own strategic maneuvering.

Tips to solo play Ready or Not

1) Use AI teammates wisely

Your AI companions aren’t perfect, but they’re great for covering angles and securing rooms once instructed properly. Post them at doorways or send them in first while you clear the flanks. They’re especially useful for defending areas you’ve already cleared, minimizing backtracking surprises.

2) Learn the command system

Mastering the command wheel is vital in solo play Ready or Not. Use specific orders like “Fall in,” “Hold position,” or “Stack up” to keep your bots where you need them. Smooth coordination depends on how effectively you can direct their actions in real-time.

3) Equip a balanced loadout

Since you're the only one micromanaging, carry a mix of gear: an accurate rifle for engagements, non-lethal tools like tasers or pepper spray for compliance, and gadgets like door wedges or the Optiwand to scout safely. Flexibility can be a game-changer when you’re flying solo.

4) Slow down and assess

In solo play, it’s better to take your time. Before breaching a room, peek under the door with the Optiwand, mark visible suspects, and plan accordingly. Avoid rushing, methodical play reduces the chance of walking into a fatal crossfire.

5) Learn from each mission

Expect trial and error, especially when navigating complex maps or unfamiliar AI behavior. Each failed attempt offers clues, like where you lost control of the situation or where your bots hesitated. Adjust tactics, refine commands, and improve over time.

Single-player Ready or Not puts you in the commander-in-chief, tactician, and front-line tactician role all rolled into one. It's hard-hitting, sometimes merciless, but richly rewarding if executed properly. By learning the ways of your AI comrades and using intelligent, calculated strategy, you can make every mission an exercise in SWAT-style solo mastery.

