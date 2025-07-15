Ready or Not Serialization Error: Action Needed: Possible fixes and reasons

Encountering the Serialization Error: Action Needed in Ready or Not can be frustrating, particularly if you're only attempting to play the intense tactical gameplay. The error, typically followed by the message "Corrupt data found, please verify your installation", is experienced by players who've installed mods or have just updated the game. However, there are a few solutions to this problem.

This article explains how to fix the Serialization Error and the possible reasons behind it.

Note: These are general workarounds that may not work for some systems.

Possible reasons for Serialization Error in Ready or Not

The Serialization Error in Ready or Not is usually linked to damaged game files. Typically, this is due to outdated mods that have not been updated to be compatible with the game's version, particularly since the game switched to Unreal Engine 5 in July 2024.

The Serialization Error is usually linked to damaged game files (Image via VOID Interactive)

Possible solutions to the Ready or Not Serialization Error

1) Uninstall any mods

If you’ve added any mods to Ready or Not, they’re your top suspects. Mods that haven’t been updated to support Unreal Engine 5 often cause this error. Here’s how to safely remove them:

Open your Steam Library.

Right-click Ready or Not, click Manage, then choose Browse Local Files.

Navigate through the following folders: ReadyOrNot > Content > Paks.

Locate and delete the mod.io folder.

This uninstalls all mods from your game. Attempt to launch Ready or Not again and check if the Serialization Error persists.

2) Verify the integrity of the game files

Steam provides a built-in program to verify missing or corrupt game files. If the error message indicates that you must verify your installation, give it a try. To do so, follow these steps:

Go to your Steam Library, right-click on Ready or Not, and select Properties.

Click the Installed Files tab.

Select Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Steam will then scan your files and redownload them if they are corrupted or missing. Then, start the game to see whether the problem is fixed.

3) Reinstall mods

If you're set on playing with mods, reinstall them carefully:

Go to the website where you obtained your mods.

Reinstall only those that were last updated after July 2024.

Install them separately, starting the game after every install.

If the Serialization Error appears again, the problem behind this error is the last mod you installed. Delete it and don't use it until it's been updated.

4) Clean reinstall

If none of the above fixes work, you will probably need to uninstall and reinstall the game. A clean reinstall will ensure you’re starting with a fresh, error-free copy of the title. The Serialization Error in Ready or Not may sound worse than it actually is, but in most situations, it can be resolved through a few simple measures.

Cleaning out old mods, checking files, and avoiding the reinstall of content could sort things out. Stay with updated mods for Unreal Engine 5, and keep your install clean to possibly avoid future errors.

