A Plague in Civilization 7 is one of the many Crisis Events you will encounter throughout your campaign. It is a disease that can be highly detrimental to your empire if proper steps are not taken to curb it. This game mechanic tests how quick you are at taking action to solve the problems that arise in your kingdom.

Ad

This article guides you on how to stop a Plague in Civilization 7.

How to cure a Plague in Civilization 7

Making sure that your civilization is sound and healthy is important for its smooth functioning (Image via 2K)

The Plague

Ad

Trending

Plague is a lethal disease that can take your settlements hostage. This Crisis Event is meant to send a curveball at your playthrough of the game. The epidemic usually occurs in the Exploration Age.

Players have the option to turn crises off altogether (Image via 2K)

When a region suffers from the Plague, clusters of green smoke/clouds will engulf it. When you check the settlement, you'll find it in a state of unrest. You will not be able to invest Gold in it, and its production lines will also come to a halt. Furthermore, any Commanders or other military units stationed there will be killed by the illness. This disease also spreads to nearby regions. Thus, prompt action is required before it's too late.

Ad

How to cure it

The Plague and Physician in Civilization 7 (Images via 2K)

The most effective way to cure the epidemic is by placing a Physician in the settlement. These will look like their real-life Plague doctor counterparts, wearing a crow's-beak-shaped mask and wielding a staff. You can create them in a City or buy them using Gold in a Town.

Ad

When the unit is available, send it to the region suffering from the Plague. Once it has arrived in the settlement, open the unit options in the bottom right corner of your screen and select the Cure Settlements icon. The Physicians will hold three charges of this action. The smoke will then start clearing out, signaling the eradication of the Plague in Civilization 7.

How to restore Happiness

Building a Temple/Inn will give a decent boost to the affected region's Happiness (Image via 2K)

Simply removing the Plague is not enough. If the region is to return to normalcy, you'll need to raise its Happiness meter after its state of unrest ends. You can track how many turns the upset will last by looking at the red fist icon and the number below it.

Ad

There are three ways in which you can restore Happiness after stopping the Plague in Civilization 7:

Construct buildings like Temples or Inns.

like Temples or Inns. Replace any lost military units in the region or station extra commanders or military units there.

in the region or station extra commanders or military units there. Allocate specific resources to the target region. Items like Horses, Pearls, etc. can increase Happiness in a settlement by a lot. Note that while Cities can accept any asset, Towns can only use those deemed as bonuses.

Ad

That concludes our guide on how to counteract a Plague in Civilization 7.

Also, check out our other Civilization 7 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.