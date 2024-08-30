Taking a photo at Courier's Longhouse is part of the Sharpshooter on Hand Daily Commission Quest in Natlan. To unlock Daily Commissions in Natlan, you need to first complete the Archon Quest Chapter V Act I: Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn. Following that, you need to complete the World Quest Toward Red-Hot Adventure! (which can be done simply by talking to Katheryne at the Natlan Adventurer's Guild).

Read on to find more about how to take a photo of Courier's Longhouse in Genshin Impact version 5.0.

Courier's Longhouse location in Genshin Impact

Courier's Longhouse Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have received the specific location to be photographed by Zicheng, make your way to the area to initiate the quest. In this case, head over to Courier's Longhouse, which is situated in the Scions of Canopy main area.

To reach the location, teleport to the waypoint east of the Scions of the Canopy Statue of the Seven, and follow the path right in front till you reach a staircase taking you to the upper levels. Take the staircase, follow the path on the left, and take another staircase down to reach Courier's Longhouse.

Genshin Impact: How to take a photo of Courier's Longhouse (17:00-18:00) in "Sharpshooter on Hand" Commission

Taking a photo of Courier's Longhouse between the hours of 17:00 - 18:00 is one of the objectives for the Sharpshooter on Hand Daily Commission Quest. To begin this quest, you need to talk to the NPC Zicheng in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame area. Zicheng will ask you to photograph one of three locations, with Courier's Longhouse being one of them.

Follow these steps to take a photo of Courier's Longhouse and complete the Commission Quest:

Step 1: Navigate to Courier's Longhouse

Courier's Longhouse in Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Reach Courier's Longhouse by following the location guide mentioned above, or navigating to the area from the Quest menu.

Step 2: Set the in-game time to between 17:00 and 18:00

Set the in-game time to between 17:00 and 18:00 as asked (Image via HoYoverse)

This quest requires you to photograph Courier's Longhouse between the hours of 17:00-18:00 during sunset, so make sure your time is set correctly.

Step 3: Open the Paimon Menu and click on "Take Photo"

This photograph needs to be captured via the camera from Paimon Menu (Image via HoYoverse)

To take this photograph, you need to use the camera option from the Paimon menu, and not the Kamera shortcut. Open the Paimon Menu and click on "Take Photo" to proceed.

Step 4: Take the picture of Courier's Longhouse

Focus on Courier's Longhouse and take a picture (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have correctly set the timing, then the photo-taking objectives will have been met, and you can proceed to take the photo. Turn the camera towards Courier's Longhouse, and snap a photograph.

Step 5: Go back and talk to Zicheng to complete the Commission

Talk to Zicheng again to complete the Commission (Image via HoYoverse)

After you have finished taking the photograph, go back to the Stadium of Sacred Flame area and talk to Zicheng to finish the Daily Commission.

Setting Daily Commissions to Natlan

Set your Daily Commission region to Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have finished the pre-requisite Quests and want to do your Daily Commissions in Natlan, simply open the Adventurer's Handbook and choose Natlan from the drop-down menu of regions in Teyvat. Your Daily Commissions will automatically be set in Natlan from the next daily server reset.

