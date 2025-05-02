How to take a photo with the Silvermoon Boat in Infinity Nikki

Taking a photo with the Silvermoon Boat is one of the new tasks added to the Starlit Moments daily tasks section in Infinity Nikki 1.5. To complete this particular task, players are required to take a photograph with the Silvermoon Boat in the Sea of Stars region. However, you might have a little trouble finding the location of the Silvermoon Boat, as the task does not provide any accurate navigation markers.

Hence, this article provides the location of the Silvermoon Boat in the Sea of Stars area, and also explains how to successfully take a photo with it in order to complete this daily task.

Infinity Nikki: Taking a photo with the Silvermoon Boat

The Silvermoon Boat is an actual boat that can be found in the Dream Star Isles area of the Sea of Stars. Follow the steps mentioned below to reach the Silvermoon Boat and take a picture with it:

1) Teleport to the Dream Star Isles: Main Island Warp Nexus and go southwest

Location of the Silvermoon Boat in the Sea of Stars area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To begin, you will need to teleport to the Dream Star Isles: Main Island Warp Nexus in the Sea of Stars region. From here, take the path that goes southwest and keep following it till you reach the location marked on the map. Once here, you will immediately be able to spot a giant moon-shaped boat, which is the Silvermoon Boat.

2) Take a photograph with the Silvermoon Boat

Take a photo while Nikki is sitting on the Silvermoon Boat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After you have located the Silvermoon Boat, walk up to it and click on the "Sit Down" option. Once both Nikki and the boat have been detected, quickly snap a photo. In case the Silvermoon Boat is not being detected, adjust the zoom and focal length settings till the system detects it sucessfully. Also make sure that your camera aperture is set to f/16.

Since the Silvermoon Boat is an actual boat that you can ride, you can also take a photograph of Nikki while she is riding the boat on the waters. However, this is not mandatory for the daily task, as just taking a picture while Nikki is sitting on the Silvermoon Boat is enough to mark this task as complete.

