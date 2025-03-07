How to add friends in FragPunk

Adding friends in FragPunk allows gamers to double the chaos that is offered by this blend of thrilling 5v5 action, exciting Lancer abilities, and special Shard Cards. This is the latest hero shooter from Bad Guitar Studio and was officially released on March 7, 2025. This new addition to the team-based hero shooter genre boasts a plethora of bespoke features.

Ad

Be it your real-life companions you convince to download the latest game or randoms you encounter in the wild, we will take a brief look at how you can add friends in FragPunk.

Also read: Is FragPunk coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch?

Adding friends in FragPunk

With over 15 game modes, more than 20 weapons, and various exciting shard cards thrown into the mix, this Bad Guitar Studio first-person shooter offers thrilling gameplay. To share this experience with others, players want to know how to add their friends in FragPunk.

Ad

Trending

Adding friends in FragPunk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studio)

To do so, you must follow the steps mentioned below:

Ad

Boot FragPunk and reach the main menu.

If this is your first time signing in, register or log in to a NetEase account.

Upon opening the main menu, go to the top right-hand corner to find the friends tab right below your profile.

Once here, you can add the username or ID of the friends you want to add.

Additionally, your specific launch platform's friends will also show up in a tab in this friends menu. You can add them easily.

Ad

Also read: How to fix GPU crashing error in FragPunk

More about FragPunk and its system requirements

FragPunk is a funky new team-based shooter which features Shard Cards that allow players to discover limitless possibilities. With 13 distinct Lancers, each with its own set of skills and personalities, players are sure to find something that suits their tastes.

Adding Steam friends in FragPunk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bad Guitar Studio)

Having over 15 distinct modes keeps the game fresh and replayable with friends and randoms. Players can also craft personal loadouts with over 20 weapon options, many of which have unique abilities. Be it an axe, a sniper, or a deagle, there's room for numerous combinations.

Ad

Although FragPunk features intense action with tons of particle effects, its minimum system requirements are quite modest. Here's what you need to deliver 60fps at 1080p on Low-quality settings.

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit or newer

Windows 10 64-bit or newer Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics processor: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD RX 550 or Intel Arc A380

Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD RX 550 or Intel Arc A380 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Internet connection required

Internet connection required Storage: 40 GB available space

Below are the recommended system requirements that can deliver 144fps at 1440p with the highest quality settings (Ray Tracing off):

Ad

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit or newer

Windows 10 64-bit or newer Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics processor: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD RX 5700XT or Intel Arc A750

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD RX 5700XT or Intel Arc A750 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Internet connection required

Internet connection required Storage: 40 GB available space

For more news on FragPunk, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.