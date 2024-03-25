How to defeat the Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin.

The Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin is a formidable boss who appears during the Black Ship mission and again at a later point. Although you're expected to be defeated by this foe in the first encounter, it is still feasible, however incredibly difficult, to defeat the Blue Demon here. This is quite similar to the first confrontation with Genichiro in Sekiro.

To beat the Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin, you must replay the mission after completing the main story. This will also unlock a trophy for players looking to get platinum in Rise of the Ronin. Moreover, you can have a full-on fight with the Blue Demon in the Edo Region at a later stage of the game.

This article will take a look at how you can defeat the Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin.

Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin: Black Ship encounter

Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin: Black Ship encounter (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube-AdamHartGaming)

To replay the Black Ship encounter of Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin, reach Edo in the Story. This is where the ability to replay missions will unlock, and after finishing the main story, you can return to fight the Blue Demon. He arrives just after you fight Matthew Perry and defeat him.

Follow these steps to beat him:

Don't use too many healing resources during the Mathew Perry fight, as it will spare the consumables for the Blue Demon encounter.

Switch between your characters to let them catch their breath.

Note that Blue Demon can whip out a grappling hook and try to pull you close to execute a close-range attack.

The Blue Demon will usually execute a flurry of fast attacks, all of which can be countersparked. This will eventually charge his panic bar and help you get an advantage over him.

Don't forget to use the red barrels on the ship. Pulling them with your grappling rope and hurling toward the Blue Demon while he's attacking your ally will ensure he doesn't dodge it.

Whenever the red flashing attacks are coming, initially during the first encounter, dodge them at all times due to weak equipment, but on the replay fight, parry them effectively.

Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin: Edo region encounter

Blue Demon in Rise of the Ronin: Edo region encounter (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment/YouTube- Ronin Shogun

The Edo region encounter comes after you've gone through the Damsel in Distress mission. Start the fight with Blue Demon by using a rifle from far away and try using different combat styles. Once you find an effective style, keep applying pressure with the most effective one.

The most important beginner tip that comes in handy here is to always remember to counterspark. This will be your best bet in getting a window of opportunity to fill the Blue Demon's panic bar and land a critical hit. Furthermore, remember these points:

Don't try to dodge everything, as this will end up with your protagonist exhausted.

Just like the Black Ship encounter, use the items around the arena to grab with your grappling hook and use on the Blue Demon while he is busy attacking your ally.

Ensure you avoid the hook of Blue Demon, or you will be pulled toward him as he executes a close-range attack.

When in close range, the Blue Demon can use a grab-like attack where he will flash red, so dodge out of the way.

Among other red attacks, there are charges and clones, and during the use of the latter, Blue Demon summons clones of himself. Lock your camera on the main entity and keep chipping away at his health.

Dodge any attacks from the clones and maintain some distance from them if possible.

At the end of the fight, a cutscene will play, and the Blue Demon will run away.

