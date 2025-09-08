How To Easily Defeat Crow Enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong

Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong are one of the types of mobs that you will encounter during your adventure. These enemies start appearing and become a tedious foe to defeat near the Craw Lake in the Greymoor area of the map. These enemies can remain airborne and throw you off your game by launching different attacks while going out of reach from normal attacks. This makes it difficult to deal with the Crows as they can change their position and attack you with different moves.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to defeat Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to quickly defeat Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong are quite agile and have an obvious advantage when they keep flying. While they are not the most resilient creatures and go down after a few clean hits, they have an almost unpredictable flight pattern, which makes it difficult to hunt them.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are some tips that you can utilize to deal with the Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Dodging incoming attacks is crucial for winning fights in the game. Observe the attacks of these crow enemies and make use of Ancestral Arts like Drifter’s Cloak and Swift Step to get out of the enemy’s attacks. Alternatively, you can also take advantage of Clawline , but it consumes Silk, which is best preserved for healing or launching stronger attacks.

is crucial for winning fights in the game. Observe the attacks of these crow enemies and make use of Ancestral Arts like to get out of the enemy’s attacks. Alternatively, you can also take advantage of , but it consumes Silk, which is best preserved for healing or launching stronger attacks. For the smaller crow enemies, you can simply match your timing and go below the airborne monsters to land jump attacks . They can launch mid-air swooping attacks and have quite a long range. These are best dodged by simply remaining on the ground (if the attack is going above you) or jumping above the attack.

. They can launch and have quite a long range. These are best dodged by simply remaining on the ground (if the attack is going above you) or jumping above the attack. There are larger crow enemies in the area that can throw a total of three daggers . They can fly up and attack with these daggers as well. There is a small delay from when they take out the daggers and throw them, allowing you to step aside and avoid being hit. However, the dagger throws can be quite rapid .

. They can fly up and attack with these daggers as well. There is a from when they take out the daggers and throw them, allowing you to step aside and avoid being hit. However, the . There are a few large ones that use a large spear-like weapon to launch horizontal attacks . They are capable of flying as well. If you get too close to them, they jump up a bit and then launch a stationary slash attack . While you can dodge the horizontal spear sweeps comparatively easily, make sure to move away during the slashes, since it has a bit of range.

to launch . They are capable of flying as well. If you get too close to them, they jump up a bit and then launch a . While you can dodge the horizontal spear sweeps comparatively easily, make sure to move away during the slashes, since it has a bit of range. You can also try securing the ranged weapon called “Curveclaw” from Mottled Scarr, an NPC who can be found in Hunter’s March. This item can be used to deal damage to distant enemies who are too far to hit with the Needle.

Ad

Crow enemy in Hollow Knight Silksong using spear-like weapon (Image via Team Cherry)

Also read: How to save game in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

The Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong are difficult to handle if you try to take an aggressive route. Your priority should be to avoid taking as much damage as possible and chip in attacks between the gaps that form in the enemy’s pattern. While this approach could take you a bit longer, it will increase your chances of winning against these enemies on the first try.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.