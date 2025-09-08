How To Easily Defeat Crow Enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong

Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong are one of the types of mobs that you will encounter during your adventure. These enemies start appearing and become a tedious foe to defeat near the Craw Lake in the Greymoor area of the map. These enemies can remain airborne and throw you off your game by launching different attacks while going out of reach from normal attacks. This makes it difficult to deal with the Crows as they can change their position and attack you with different moves.
This article will highlight the best way to defeat Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to quickly defeat Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong
The Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong are quite agile and have an obvious advantage when they keep flying. While they are not the most resilient creatures and go down after a few clean hits, they have an almost unpredictable flight pattern, which makes it difficult to hunt them.
That said, here are some tips that you can utilize to deal with the Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong:
- Dodging incoming attacks is crucial for winning fights in the game. Observe the attacks of these crow enemies and make use of Ancestral Arts like Drifter’s Cloak and Swift Step to get out of the enemy’s attacks. Alternatively, you can also take advantage of Clawline, but it consumes Silk, which is best preserved for healing or launching stronger attacks.
- For the smaller crow enemies, you can simply match your timing and go below the airborne monsters to land jump attacks. They can launch mid-air swooping attacks and have quite a long range. These are best dodged by simply remaining on the ground (if the attack is going above you) or jumping above the attack.
- There are larger crow enemies in the area that can throw a total of three daggers. They can fly up and attack with these daggers as well. There is a small delay from when they take out the daggers and throw them, allowing you to step aside and avoid being hit. However, the dagger throws can be quite rapid.
- There are a few large ones that use a large spear-like weapon to launch horizontal attacks. They are capable of flying as well. If you get too close to them, they jump up a bit and then launch a stationary slash attack. While you can dodge the horizontal spear sweeps comparatively easily, make sure to move away during the slashes, since it has a bit of range.
- You can also try securing the ranged weapon called “Curveclaw” from Mottled Scarr, an NPC who can be found in Hunter’s March. This item can be used to deal damage to distant enemies who are too far to hit with the Needle.
The Crow enemies in Hollow Knight Silksong are difficult to handle if you try to take an aggressive route. Your priority should be to avoid taking as much damage as possible and chip in attacks between the gaps that form in the enemy’s pattern. While this approach could take you a bit longer, it will increase your chances of winning against these enemies on the first try.
