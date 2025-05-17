How to fix Revenge of the Savage Planet crossplay not working error

You might face the Revenge of the Savage Planet crossplay not working error when trying to add friends for an online co-op campaign. While this isn't a widely known issue, it can stop you from seamlessly hopping into the game. However, you can use a few workarounds to solve this problem.

This article guides you on how to fix the Revenge of the Savage Planet crossplay not working error.

Note: The solutions provided herein are not guaranteed to work for every user.

Trending

Fixing the Revenge of the Savage Planet crossplay not working error

Before trying anything else, make sure crossplay is turned on for both players. You can see the keybind for the same below the online co-op button in the game menu. You should see a "Crossplay Enabled" text in a green background.

Revenge of the Savage Planet uses the Epic Games Launcher as the main linking platform. Thus, you and the second player need to make an account/profile on the same. It doesn't matter where you bought the game, this step is necessary for all if they experience the Revenge of the Savage Planet crossplay not working error.

You can connect your Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam accounts to your Epic Games one for a convenient login. If you've bought the game on GOG, you'll need to create an account from scratch. For some players, the Crossplay might be enabled after they've logged into their Epic Games profile.

Adding your friend in Epic Games (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Now comes the is the crucial step for fixing the Revenge of the Savage Planet crossplay not working error. Make sure you and the person you want to play the online co-op campaign with are friends on the Epic Games app, and to do that, follow these steps:

Open the Epic Games launcher on your platform. Click on the icon with two simplified human silhouettes just to the right of the Cart option. It will open a small menu. Inside it, click on the second of the three tabs at the top. You'll enter the Add Friends section. There will be a search bar inside it. Type the display name of the second player's Epic Games Account. Make sure it is correct, including the case of the letter (upper/lower case) to make locating the account easier. A name resembling the one you just searched for should appear below the "_ player found" text. If there are more than one results, click on the one that closest resembles the second player's display name. Another small menu should pop up. Choose the "Add Epic Friend" option. A friend request will be sent to the second player. He needs to accept it for you both to get connected. You'll now become friends in Epic Games.

Once you're both friends inside the EG app, choose the Online Co-op mode and select the save file you want to start with. Then, choose the "Invite Player" option in the bottom half of the screen.

The next menu will show the display names of all your Epic Games-connected friends. Choose the one you want to play with. This will send an invite to them. When they accept it, they'll be added to the co-op campaign, thereby fixing the Revenge of the Savage Planet crossplay not working error.

Xbox players might have to do an additional step to fix the error

The Appear Online button (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

Some Xbox Players might still face the Revenge of the Savage Planet crossplay not working error after doing the above-mentioned workaround. This is caused if you use the Appear Offline option in the account. To fix it,

Go to your Xbox app. Click your display name in the top left corner of the screen. Select the "Appear Online" option. You can verify you're not offline by heading to the View Profile tab. If there is a small green circle in the bottom right corner of your profile picture (beside your friends count), you're online.

This should fix the Revenge of the Savage Planet crossplay not working error.

Checkout our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.