Is Revenge of the Savage Planet on Xbox Game Pass?

Revenge of the Savage Planet is the sequel to the 2020 hit Journey to the Savage Planet. Like in its predecessor, players are stranded in a bizarre alien galaxy after being abandoned by the corporation that sent them there. During your in-game journey, you get to explore four alien planets full of strange creatures and secrets, while using tools like a jetpack, a lasso, and a goo gun.
And if you are wondering if it is on Xbox Game Pass — yes it is. The game officially joined Xbox Game Pass on May 8, 2025. It’s included in both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, meaning players on console and PC can access the game without paying extra. Game Pass Ultimate also includes cloud gaming, giving even more flexibility on where and how to play.
Revenge of the Savage Planet
This vibrant sci-fi shooter shifts to a third-person perspective this time, giving combat and exploration a new feel. You play as a stranded colonist abandoned by the mega-corporation Alta Interglobal, traveling across four colorful alien planets filled with strange creatures, puzzles, and secrets. Whether solo or teaming up in co-op, the game blends action, platforming, and upgrades with a unique sense of humor.
If you’re a Game Pass subscriber, this is a great time to check out Revenge of the Savage Planet. So grab your controller and get ready for a wild ride through space.
Also read: Revenge of the Savage Planet pre-order guide: Editions, pre-order bonuses, platforms, and more
