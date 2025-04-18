How to obtain the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a Legendary headgear for Naoe that players can acquire. It is a great pick for those who want the ability to dodge from one stalking zone (areas that aid stealth/conceal your body, like tall grass) to another. However, the headgear cannot simply be found in the open world, players must complete certain objectives to acquire it.
This article guides you on how to obtain the titular hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
A guide on acquiring the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Players can acquire the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows by reaching rank 9 of The Legacy battle pass. It is a part of the Shadows_Projects, a unique in-game hub screen. It has two battle passes: The Legacy and Awakening. Both contain gear rewards at certain points for Naoe and Yasuke, like the Cerulean Guise Hood for the former at rank 9 of The Legacy pass.
You must first unlock the Shadows_Projects menu to gain the ability to acquire the titular hood. It can be done by interacting with an Animus Breach — glitchy portals scattered across the map.
Once it is unlocked, players can trigger the Projects menu by heading to the main screen and clicking any of the following keybinds:
- Hold the Menu button on Xbox
- Hold the touchpad on PS5
- Press F1 on PC
How to progress a battle pass
Only one battle pass can register progress at any given time. The Legacy battle pass holds the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows, so make sure it is the active one.
To progress in the battle pass, you'll need to complete particular objectives known as Anomalies. These are unique weekly and daily missions that assign different tasks, like killing certain enemies or purging corrupt entities. You can track them through the objective menu in the game's map. Completing one of these earns you Data Fragments, which will allow you to progress in the battle pass, causing you to rank up in the same and unlock the corresponding rewards.
Cerulean Guise Hood stats and perks (at Level 57)
Stats:
- Rarity: Legendary
- Health: 1497
- Critical Chance: +7.7%
- Adrenaline Gain: +40.2%
Perks:
- Undetectable when dodging out of a stalking zone
- One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
That was all about the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Check out our other AC Shadows guides here:
- How to obtain the Celestial Blade Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- How to obtain Vengeful Foe Naginata in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Claw of The Tides Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Loyal Traveler Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.