How to obtain the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Meet Soni
Modified Apr 18, 2025 19:58 GMT
cover
A guide on acquiring the Cerulean Guise Hood in Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a Legendary headgear for Naoe that players can acquire. It is a great pick for those who want the ability to dodge from one stalking zone (areas that aid stealth/conceal your body, like tall grass) to another. However, the headgear cannot simply be found in the open world, players must complete certain objectives to acquire it.

Ad

This article guides you on how to obtain the titular hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A guide on acquiring the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

One Animus Break can be found east of the Amagasaki Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
One Animus Break can be found east of the Amagasaki Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Players can acquire the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows by reaching rank 9 of The Legacy battle pass. It is a part of the Shadows_Projects, a unique in-game hub screen. It has two battle passes: The Legacy and Awakening. Both contain gear rewards at certain points for Naoe and Yasuke, like the Cerulean Guise Hood for the former at rank 9 of The Legacy pass.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You must first unlock the Shadows_Projects menu to gain the ability to acquire the titular hood. It can be done by interacting with an Animus Breach — glitchy portals scattered across the map.

Once it is unlocked, players can trigger the Projects menu by heading to the main screen and clicking any of the following keybinds:

  • Hold the Menu button on Xbox
  • Hold the touchpad on PS5
  • Press F1 on PC

How to progress a battle pass

Ad

Only one battle pass can register progress at any given time. The Legacy battle pass holds the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows, so make sure it is the active one.

To progress in the battle pass, you'll need to complete particular objectives known as Anomalies. These are unique weekly and daily missions that assign different tasks, like killing certain enemies or purging corrupt entities. You can track them through the objective menu in the game's map. Completing one of these earns you Data Fragments, which will allow you to progress in the battle pass, causing you to rank up in the same and unlock the corresponding rewards.

Ad

Cerulean Guise Hood stats and perks (at Level 57)

Stats:

  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Health: 1497
  • Critical Chance: +7.7%
  • Adrenaline Gain: +40.2%

Perks:

  • Undetectable when dodging out of a stalking zone
  • One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

That was all about the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out our other AC Shadows guides here:

About the author
Meet Soni

Meet Soni

Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.

When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications