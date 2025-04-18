How to obtain the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a Legendary headgear for Naoe that players can acquire. It is a great pick for those who want the ability to dodge from one stalking zone (areas that aid stealth/conceal your body, like tall grass) to another. However, the headgear cannot simply be found in the open world, players must complete certain objectives to acquire it.

Ad

This article guides you on how to obtain the titular hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

A guide on acquiring the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows

One Animus Break can be found east of the Amagasaki Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Players can acquire the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows by reaching rank 9 of The Legacy battle pass. It is a part of the Shadows_Projects, a unique in-game hub screen. It has two battle passes: The Legacy and Awakening. Both contain gear rewards at certain points for Naoe and Yasuke, like the Cerulean Guise Hood for the former at rank 9 of The Legacy pass.

Ad

Trending

You must first unlock the Shadows_Projects menu to gain the ability to acquire the titular hood. It can be done by interacting with an Animus Breach — glitchy portals scattered across the map.

Once it is unlocked, players can trigger the Projects menu by heading to the main screen and clicking any of the following keybinds:

Hold the Menu button on Xbox

Hold the touchpad on PS5

Press F1 on PC

How to progress a battle pass

Ad

Only one battle pass can register progress at any given time. The Legacy battle pass holds the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows, so make sure it is the active one.

To progress in the battle pass, you'll need to complete particular objectives known as Anomalies. These are unique weekly and daily missions that assign different tasks, like killing certain enemies or purging corrupt entities. You can track them through the objective menu in the game's map. Completing one of these earns you Data Fragments, which will allow you to progress in the battle pass, causing you to rank up in the same and unlock the corresponding rewards.

Ad

Cerulean Guise Hood stats and perks (at Level 57)

Stats:

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Health: 1497

1497 Critical Chance: +7.7%

+7.7% Adrenaline Gain: +40.2%

Perks:

Undetectable when dodging out of a stalking zone

One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)

That was all about the Cerulean Guise Hood in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Check out our other AC Shadows guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.