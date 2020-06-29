GTA 5: How to turn on Aim Assist in the game

Rockstar Games took their time with releasing GTA V on PC, nearly two years after its release on consoles.

Players using a gamepad on PC can turn on the Aim Assist controls in GTA Online as well.

(picture credits: gypsy 610, youtube)

GTA V was perhaps the most anticipated title at the time of its release. PC enthusiasts were left disappointed as the game released only for consoles in 2013.

It took Rockstar Games 2 years to bring the game over to PC. Once they did, it broke Steam sales records and the modding community went to town with the game.

Console players who play GTA get to enjoy the controversial Aim Assist that is an option available on most console games. You can change the amount of assist you have- Partial or Full, and the game is a totally different experience on either.

Those players have been playing on consoles all this time, and have now shifted over to the PC version might find the lack of Aim Assist extremely uncomfortable.

PC Gaming has largely been averse to the idea of Aim Assist, and thus there is little to no aim assist on the PC for Mouse and Keyboard.

How to Turn on Aim Assist on PC in GTA 5 if using Gamepad/Controller

Console players often plug in their Controller to PC to play games, as Mouse and Keyboard controls can often be daunting for players new to PC.

The game does allow Aim Assist for Gamepad controls, and can even be used in GTA Online.

Advertisement

To turn on Aim Assist on GTA 5 in PC, simply follow these steps

Open the Pause Menu

Navigate to Settings

Select Gamepad

Toggle Targeting Mode to select the amount of Aim Assist you desire

To use Aim Assist while in a game session in GTA Online, follow these steps:

Switch to GTA 5 Story Mode

Follow the same steps as before

Switch back to GTA Online

The game will let you know that you will now be entering Matchmaking with players who are using the same settings as you are. This is done to balance the game session, and keep all players on a level playing field.