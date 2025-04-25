Hela's Yami no Karasu costume just dropped in Marvel Rivals and is now available in the in-game store. Designed by Peach Momoko, the skin draws inspiration from the mystical Kirisaki Mountain and looks divine, featuring olive, black, and gold accents.

This costume is a part of the Yami no Karasu bundle, which consists of various other in-game items, such as a spray, nameplate, and emote.

What’s included in Hela’s Yami no Karasu costume in Marvel Rivals?

Players can purchase the Yami no Karasu bundle from the Marvel Rivals store for 1600 Units, equivalent to $16.

Fortunately, there’s the option to buy the costume separately for 1400 Units.

Hela's new costume in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Here’s what you get if you purchase the entire bundle:

" Yami no Karasu " costume

" costume " Reaper's Embrace " MVP

" MVP " Cinders of Chaos " emote

" emote Nameplate

Spray

If you don't have enough Units in your account, you can get some through the exchange of Lattice, which you can purchase from the in-game store.

How to get Hela’s Yami no Karasu costume in Marvel Rivals

To purchase Hela’s costume and equip it in the game, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Launch Marvel Rivals and log in to your account

Launch Marvel Rivals and log in to your account Step 2: Navigate to the in-game store or click on the Featured section that showcases the costume on the main menu.

Navigate to the in-game store or click on the Featured section that showcases the costume on the main menu. Step 3: Purchase the costume for 1400 Units or the entire bundle for 1600 Units.

Purchase the costume for 1400 Units or the entire bundle for 1600 Units. Step 4: Go to the Heroes section from the main menu, select the hero, and then choose the costume to equip.

In addition to this cosmetic, players can also look forward to Loki’s Shin Sagi-Shi skin, which can be purchased separately from the in-game store or through the Featured board for 2000 Units (with the eponymous bundle) or 1400 Units (individually). Interestingly, you can purchase both bundles as a combo for a discounted price of 2800 Units.

