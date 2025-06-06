How to unlock Jeff the Land Shark Sunshine Land Shark skin in Marvel Rivals

Jeff the Land Shark's Sunshine Land Shark skin was released in Marvel Rivals on June 5 at 7 pm PDT. Everyone’s favorite bite-sized support hero is ditching his usual fierce look for something a little more breezy. With a cheerful sun-kissed glow, a purple hibiscus flower necklace, and a tiny turquoise top hat that somehow manages to stay on during the chaos of battle, Jeff is all set to bring beach day energy to the frontlines.

Ad

Read on to learn more about how to unlock this cosmetic in Marvel Rivals.

Steps to unlock Jeff the Land Shark's Sunshine Land Shark skin in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to unlock Jeff’s Sunshine Land Shark skin in Marvel Rivals:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

Click on the Jeff Sunshine Land Shark cosmetic.

Ad

Trending

Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read — How to claim the Tic Tac Toe spray for free in Marvel Rivals

This cosmetic is part of Marvel Rivals’ Sunshine collection—a fun, summer-themed skin line that gives several Heroes a warm-weather makeover. Alongside Jeff, Squirrel Girl and Rocket Raccoon are also joining the beach party with their tropical twists. Whether you’re pairing Jeff with Sunshine Squirrel for a wholesome duo or locking in Sunshine Raccoon for a double-Strategist dream team, this lineup is perfect for players who want their squad to fight in style.

Ad

The official post of the skin from Marvel Rivals’ X account also included the following dialogue:

“Ben, I've explicitly stated not to send random messages in our emergency chat, particularly during our vacation. What did you send? What do 'nijjxliperhwlevomwxlifiwx' and 'mpszioveose' signify? Is this some form of Caesar cipher?"

This costume can be bought as part of the Sunshine Land Shark bundle, which contains the following other items:

Ad

MVP Animation : A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Jeff’s new look.

: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Jeff’s new look. Nameplate : A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile.

: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile. Emote : An emote that matches the skin's unique look.

: An emote that matches the skin's unique look. Spray: An in-game spray with the Sunshine Land Shark design.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes

Price

The cosmetic is available to purchase separately for 2,000 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Sunshine Land Shark bundle for a discounted price of 2,200 Units.

Ad

Jeff Sunshine Land Shark cosmetic showcase (Image via NetEase Games)

Units in Marvel Rivals can be acquired through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.

Ad

Check out other articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.