How to unlock the map in Mafia The Old Country

The map in Mafia The Old Country doesn’t just appear right from the start. You must earn your way into it, which means getting through the early parts of the game first. If you’re wondering why pressing Escape or the Menu button does nothing at the beginning, don’t worry. It’s not broken. It simply isn’t available until a certain point in the story.
Here is how you can unlock the map in Mafia The Old Country.
When does the map in Mafia The Old Country unlock?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You’ll first notice this if you’re coming straight out of the Prologue, Tremori. Even after finishing that section and getting through Chapter 1, Famiglia, the map in Mafia The Old Country doesn’t fully unlock. It’s only after you hit Chapter 2 that everything opens up.
Once Chapter 2 starts and you see the cutscene with Luca, the crates, and the chat about the San Celeste race, you’re all set. That’s your marker. After that point, you can press Escape on the keyboard, and the in-game map will finally appear.
You’ll also notice a few extra tabs have appeared in the menu: Collections, Journal, Charms, and Options.
Why was it locked early on?
The developers seemingly want to ease players into things. In those opening chapters, you’re pretty much guided from one place to the next, so they don’t bother with the map in Mafia The Old Country just yet. But once the world starts opening up, when you’re finally allowed to semi-roam, ride around, and explore other systems, you will get access to the map screen.
After the cutscene, you must hop back on your horse to start making progress toward San Celeste. Mount up, check your map, and roll out.
All major locations in Mafia The Old Country map
You’ll also notice a few important locations on the map in the game. Here is the following list:
- Monte Del Quattro Venti
- San Celeste (your next major destination)
- Lago Efesto
- Porto Almaro
- Collezolfo
Note: This article is a work in progress. More map areas and hidden spots will be added as we continue to develop.
That's a wrap on our guide to unlocking the map in Mafia: The Old Country.
For more game guides, follow Sportskeeda.
- All Mafia the Old Country difficulty settings explored
- How to win the San Celeste race in Mafia The Old Country
- Major character from Mafia 2 returns in Mafia the Old Country, and you might have missed him
- Is Mafia The Old Country multiplayer co-op?
- Does Mafia The Old Country have Denuvo on PC?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.