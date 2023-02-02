How to unlock the Master Override in the Dead Space remake

Apart from the necromorphs, the locked doors and containers are the only other thing abundant aboard the USG Ishimura in the Dead Space remake. While most of these doors and containers can be unlocked by simply interacting with them, some cannot be unlocked unless Issac has a specific security clearance.

Players will come across multiple levels of security clearance in the Dead Space remake. The highest level of clearance that a player can have is the Master Override security clearance, which can be used to override every locked door in the USG Ishimura.

Master Override security clearance in the Dead Space remake

To get the Master Override security clearance, players must collect multiple crew RIGs spread out all over the USG Ishimura. Although the RIG collection step is part of a side-quest known as "You are Not Authorized," the items can still be collected even without the mission is active.

This side-quest can be acquired at the Captain's Nest, and the earliest it can be accessed is during Chapter 4 of the Dead Space remake. The only sad part is that players can complete this quest once they've reached Chapter 10. That's when they'll get access to Crew Deck, where the final RIG can be found. Other RIGs aren't well hidden either and can be found through simple exploration.

All crew RIG locations in the Dead Space remake

There are seven crew RIGs in total, each of which has a telltale purple glow, making it easier for players to spot them. The locations for each of these RIGs are as follows:

Voelker's RIG: Players will come across this RIG during Chapter 2. During the section where Issac will have to make his way to the Engineering Deck, there's a short section where he'll have to go through space. During this section, Issac will come across an Oxygen refill station. The first RIG can be found in the vicinity.

White's RIG: During the segment in Chapter 4 where Issac will have to calibrate three guns to destroy asteroids manually, players will come across the RIG after the third calibration point, right before the trench corridor ends.

Holt's RIG: At the Hydroponics Deck, Issac will eventually find himself in an area infested with tentacle-like objects inside the East Grow Room. Holt's RIG can be on the left path below some ugly tentacles.

Dallas' RIG: During Chapter 7, Issac is tasked with collecting an SOS beacon from the Mining Deck aboard the USG Ishimura in Dead Space. This RIG can be found in the same room where the SOS beacon is located.

Rosseau's RIG: Players must backtrack to get their hands on this RIG because it's locked behind a door with Level 3 security clearance. Once acquired, players will have to make their way back to the Engineering Deck and then interact with the locked door in the area. This should open into a small room, with the RIG lying on the ground.

Bailey's RIG: This RIG can be found during Chapter 8 in the Dead Space remake. Issac will have to visit Bailey's office when tasked to fix the comms array. The RIG can be found beside the corpse of the Comms officer.

Benson's RIG: This is the final RIG that players must collect, and it can be collected only during Chapter 10. Inside the Tram Tunnels, Issac will come across a corridor to the left, inside which this RIG can be found.

With all the RIGs, players will have to head back to the Captain's Nest and interact with the terminal where they picked up the quest. This should give them Master Override access, thus allowing them to access every door on the USG Ishimura in the Dead Space remake.

The Master Override is important because the doors and containers that require this override contain schematics and items that can improve the overall efficiency of the weapons and the items that players have to frequently use to survive against the incessant onslaught of the necromorphs.

