How to unlock Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation skin in Marvel Rivals

The exclusive Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume is a part of the Combat Chest and can be obtained for free in Marvel Rivals. The Combat Chest can be considered a mini Battle Pass, featuring more than 20 in-game items for players to claim. This costume is one of the free tier rewards available from this chest, along with various associated items.
This article guides you on how to unlock Mr. Fantastic's Future Foundation skin in Marvel Rivals.
How to get the Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume in Marvel Rivals
You can get your hands on the exclusive Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume from the newly introduced Combat Chest. This costume is a free tier reward that can be claimed after playing a few matches. The Combat Chest allows you to earn various rewards by gaining experience points (XP) after playing matches (lose or win).
To increase the levels associated with the Combat Chest, you need to accumulate XP. Each level consists of 7200 XP, and once you reach that mark, you can claim the rewards while upgrading the level. Rewards here are categorized into two sections: Free tier and Advanced.
Free tier rewards are free for everyone, while Advanced rewards require purchasing the Premium Edition of the Combat Chest, which costs 690 Lattice, or $7. You must reach Level 3 of the Combat Chest to claim the Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume. The Future Foundation costume is the 18th reward, for which you must play quite a few matches and gather 7,200 XP in Level 3.
If you prefer to get the costume immediately, you can do so by purchasing levels. Each level costs you 200 Lattice, or $2. In that case, you would need to spend 600 Lattice, or $6, to get your hands on the Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume. In addition to the costume, you can look forward to the Mister Fantastic Foundation set, which includes the following items:
- “Mister Fantastic Identity Overhaul” Emote,
- “Mister Fantastic Future Foundation” Spray,
- “Mister Fantastic We Are the Future” MVP,
- “Mister Fantastic Future Foundation” Nameplate
All these items fall under the Advanced rewards category. Hence, to get them, you need to purchase the Premium Combat Chest. The Combat Chest is a limited-time offer for players who haven’t owned its Premium version, and will be available until June 11, 2025. Conversely, Premium Edition users can retain the Chest permanently and claim all items at any time.
