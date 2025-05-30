How to unlock Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation skin in Marvel Rivals

The exclusive Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume is a part of the Combat Chest and can be obtained for free in Marvel Rivals. The Combat Chest can be considered a mini Battle Pass, featuring more than 20 in-game items for players to claim. This costume is one of the free tier rewards available from this chest, along with various associated items.

Ad

This article guides you on how to unlock Mr. Fantastic's Future Foundation skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume in Marvel Rivals

You can get your hands on the exclusive Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume from the newly introduced Combat Chest. This costume is a free tier reward that can be claimed after playing a few matches. The Combat Chest allows you to earn various rewards by gaining experience points (XP) after playing matches (lose or win).

Ad

Trending

To increase the levels associated with the Combat Chest, you need to accumulate XP. Each level consists of 7200 XP, and once you reach that mark, you can claim the rewards while upgrading the level. Rewards here are categorized into two sections: Free tier and Advanced.

A picture of the new Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Read more: All upcoming skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update

Ad

Free tier rewards are free for everyone, while Advanced rewards require purchasing the Premium Edition of the Combat Chest, which costs 690 Lattice, or $7. You must reach Level 3 of the Combat Chest to claim the Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume. The Future Foundation costume is the 18th reward, for which you must play quite a few matches and gather 7,200 XP in Level 3.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Spider-Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Ad

If you prefer to get the costume immediately, you can do so by purchasing levels. Each level costs you 200 Lattice, or $2. In that case, you would need to spend 600 Lattice, or $6, to get your hands on the Mr. Fantastic Future Foundation costume. In addition to the costume, you can look forward to the Mister Fantastic Foundation set, which includes the following items:

“Mister Fantastic Identity Overhaul ” Emote,

” Emote, “ Mister Fantastic Future Foundation ” Spray,

” Spray, “ Mister Fantastic We Are the Future ” MVP,

” MVP, “Mister Fantastic Future Foundation” Nameplate

Ad

All these items fall under the Advanced rewards category. Hence, to get them, you need to purchase the Premium Combat Chest. The Combat Chest is a limited-time offer for players who haven’t owned its Premium version, and will be available until June 11, 2025. Conversely, Premium Edition users can retain the Chest permanently and claim all items at any time.

Check out the links below for more Marvel Rivals guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.