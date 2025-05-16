How to unlock Namor Retro X Uniform skin in Marvel Rivals

The Namor Retro X Uniform skin is now available in Marvel Rivals. It is a part of a bundle of the same name, which contains various in-game items, including a Spray and a Nameplate. This costume puts Namor in a blue suit with yellow highlights in certain parts, adorned with golden ornaments on his shoulders and arms.
This article explains how to get the Namor Retro X Uniform skin in the shooter.
Also read: Ultron's pre-game dialogue leaked in Marvel Rivals ahead of the release
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to get Namor Retro X Uniform skin in Marvel Rivals
You can get the Namor Retro X Uniform skin in Marvel Rivals by purchasing the eponymous bundle, which includes four other items, for 1600 Units (approximately $16). Alternatively, you can buy the costume separately for 1400 Units (approximately $14).
Here’s what you get after purchasing the bundle:
- "Ocean's Embrace" MVP
- "Tidal Triumph" Emote
- "Retro X-Uniform" Nameplate
- "Retro X-Uniform" Spray
- Namor Retro X Uniform skin
To buy the Namor Retro X Uniform bundle, navigate to the in-game store or click on the Featured board. Once there, select the Units option to complete your purchase.
If you prefer to buy just the costume, click on the skin and select the Unit option.
Read more: Galacta’s Gift event: All rewards and how to unlock them
Before making any transactions, make sure you have enough Units in your account. If you fall short of Units, you can get them from the in-game store by exchanging Lattice. One Lattice is equivalent to one Unit. Lattice has different rates that depend on quantity, so choose the amount that best suits your needs before purchasing.
Apart from the Namor Retro X Uniform skin, you can look forward to the new Dangan Ronin costume for The Punisher, which you can obtain by following the same steps.
Check out the links below for more Marvel Rivals guides and news:
- What can we expect from MR Season 2.5 update?
- How to unlock Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin
- How to unlock the Winter Soldier Thunderbolts costume in MR
- How to unlock the Black Panther Damisa-Sarki costume in MR
- MR player discovers easter egg for Thor's Herald skin
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.