How to unlock Scarlet Witch Immortal Sovereign skin in Marvel Rivals

Scarlet Witch’s Immortal Sovereign skin is now available in Marvel Rivals. This costume comes as part of a bundle of the same name, which includes other items such as a Spray, an Emote, and more. It puts Scarlet Witch in a gorgeous red outfit, a red eye mask, and a new blonde hairstyle. You can purchase it from the in-game store or by selecting the Featured board from the main menu.
This article explains how to unlock the latest skin for Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals.
How to get Scarlet Witch’s Immortal Sovereign skin in Marvel Rivals
To get Scarlet Witch’s Immortal Sovereign skin in Marvel Rivals, you must purchase it from the in-game store or the Featured section. The cosmetic is a part of the Immortal Sovereign bundle, which costs 2200 Units (equivalent to $22 approx).
Here’s what you can get once you purchase the bundle:
- “Immortal Sovereign” Scarlet Witch costume
- “Soaring Golden Dragon" MVP
- “Sovereign's Shine" Emote
- “Immortal Sovereign" Nameplate
- "Immortal Sovereign" Spray
If you prefer, you can also buy the costume separately for 2000 Units (equivalent to $20 approx).
If you don’t have enough Units, you can buy some from the in-game store by exchanging Lattice. One Lattice is equivalent to a Unit, so consider the amount that suits you best.
In terms of design, Scarlet Witch’s Immortal Sovereign skin features gorgeous red attire, an eye mask, and stunning gold ornaments.
Apart from this costume, you can obtain Adam Warlock's "Immortal Avatar" bundle by following the same steps mentioned above. You can even purchase both bundles in a combo (Immortal Dragon Bundle) for a special discounted price of 2800 Units.
