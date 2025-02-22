How to unlock Street Surfer in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Street Surfer in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a vehicle that can unlocked early. While ships will be the medium for cruising the waters, the surfer will aid in navigating the land quickly. To unlock this segway, you will need to complete a side story. Thankfully, it is short, and you won't need to put in much effort to complete it.

This article guides you on how to acquire the Street Surfer in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to unlock the Street Surfer in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

When do you unlock it?

Complete this short and sweet Substory to unlock the surfer (Image via SEGA)

During Chapter 2, you'll reach the point where Majima needs to get additional recruits and money for the Pirate's Coliseum after talking to Julie. Following this, as you head out of Aloha Beach, a cutscene will trigger, where a salesman named Oka will introduce you to the Street Surfer.

He'll give you and Noah a try on the machination. But the latter will then bump into two ruffians while riding it, ultimately ending with you fighting against them. Defeat them to progress the substory. Here, Oka will gift you both a surfer for free.

How to use the Street Surfer in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

In Honolulu, you can access the Surfer at any time by pressing the D-Pad down button. You'll put it away by pressing the same keybind again. It also has an auto-cruise feature, where if you've marked a destination when on the surfer, pressing Right Trigger (R2/RT) will automatically take you to the target.

Being in the vehicle won't stop enemies from picking up a fight with you, so you'll need to avoid bumping into them. Fortunately, you can still control the surfer with the left joystick even when it is in auto-cruiser mode.

How to charge it?

The Street Surfer in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs on a battery. This means you'll need to recharge it if you want to continue roaming around the region with ease. To charge them, you'll need to locate Oka Chargers scattered around the city. They will be marked on the map with a segway icon. To use their services, you'll need to spend some cash, here are the prices:

Charge Normal Battery One Bar $30.00 Half Charge $55.00 Full Charge $100.00

Spending 100 dollars will fully charge your Street Surfer in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, but if you add in an extra 50 clams, you'll get an extra battery. If you want to permanently lengthen their battery cells, you'll need to buy battery packs from particular pawn shops to do so. You can also customize your surfers at the charging stations.

Check out our other guides for Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

