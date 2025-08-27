Players can upgrade weapons in Helldivers 2 after the 01.003.000 patch update. Unlike its predecessor, Helldivers 2 did not launch with a weapon upgrade system. However, an extensive version of weapon customization, unlocked at level 10, is now available in the game.
Here is everything you need to know about how to upgrade weapons in Helldivers 2.
Method to upgrade weapons in Helldivers 2 explored
The relatively new weapon upgrade system in Helldivers 2 is exceptionally built. These upgrades can exponentially improve the overall handling and feel of a weapon, making them instantly better and more reliable options.
Note: Every primary weapon can be levelled up to a maximum level of 25. Each level contains certain weapon attachments and skins.
Here is what you need to do to upgrade weapons in Helldivers 2:
- Step 1 - Go to your armory and equip a primary weapon.
- Step 2 - Start playing missions to earn XP in-game.
- Step 3 - Locate the “Customize” button next to the “Equip” button in the armory.
- Step 4 - If you have earned enough XP, you can unlock the respective number of tiers for the equipped weapon using Requisition Slips.
Note that a spray pattern simulator is available for you to check out an upgrade. This gives you a preview of the weapon handling before you get your preferred attachment.
This covers everything you need to know about upgrading weapons in Helldivers 2. It is a relatively simple process and provides players with a lot more options when it comes to gunplay.
