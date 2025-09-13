How to use the Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong is a special item that comes together only after collecting three separate pieces. Once fully formed, it powers up a Sentinel automaton at the Cogwork Core, unlocking both exploration value and a key questline tied to Songclave.

Let's find where to use and obtain all of the Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Location of all Cogheart pieces in Hollow Knight Silksong

To begin, Hornet must track down all three Cogheart pieces. Each one is locked behind a bell puzzle where you must strike bells in the correct rhythm to release the mechanism. These puzzles can’t be reached without the Double Jump, so that upgrade is required before attempting them.

Now, here are the locations for Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Location for the first piece of Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/LoganZ)

First piece - Found on the left side of the Choral Chambers. You must climb vertically up until you reach the second entry point, where the bell puzzle waits.

Location for the second piece of Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/LoganZ)

Second piece - Located north of the Choral Chambers, just above the vaults near the Cogwork Core. Head to the farthest right door in this upper section to reach the puzzle room.

Location for the third piece of Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Dan Allen Gaming)

Third piece - Hidden deep within the Whispering Vaults. At the lowest point, descend to the bottom and move left to access the last bell sequence.

Once all three pieces are gathered, they merge into the complete Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to use Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong

To use the Cogheart, you must first make your way to the Cogwork Core. The entrance is through the Coral Chamber pathway, which sits at the very top of the area. From there, head left and begin your descent.

Second Sentinel in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

You’ll soon come across a Resting Bench on the left side, where you can reset before pushing further. Continue going down, carefully avoiding the spikes that line the route. Keep descending until you reach a narrow pathway on the lower left.

At this point, you’ll need the Double Jump. Jump across to the platform, then chain two quick jumps upward. Use wall jumps to climb higher until you reach another ledge above. From here, perform another double jump to the right-hand side.

Once you land, break through the fragile wall ahead. This opens a hidden passage that leads straight to the idle automaton. Interact with it, and you’ll notice the NPC has an empty chest cavity. This is where the three Cogheart pieces must be placed to restore the automaton.

After activation, it takes flight and begins roaming the Citadel, actively engaging enemies it encounters along the way. Beyond its combat role, the Sentinel is tied to a quest called Final Audience, which can be picked up from the Songclave wish board. Activating the Cogheart is essentially the trigger for this storyline.

That wraps up our guide on using the Cogheart in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, check out the following links:

