Using a Genshin Impact interactive map to find ascension materials for Eula is easier than one might think.

As Eula is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, it's only fitting that a fair number of players are hyped to get her. That said, some of them aren't exactly loaded as far as ascension materials go, so this article will detail how to use a particular interactive map to for one's convenience. For all intents and purposes, this interactive map is the one this article is referring to.

Map Genie has several interactive maps, but it's specifically the one involving Genshin Impact that fans would care about here. Predictably, this interactive map can be used for anything associated with Genshin Impact. If players don't get Eula, then they can still use this interactive map for the other characters they do actually have. Either way, it's a convenient tool that can simplify one's gaming experience.

How to use Genshin Impact interactive map to find ascension materials for Eula

A map showing off the various drop locations for Eula's ascension (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, Genshin Impact players have to go to the Map Genie link provided in this article (the first hyperlink that says "this interactive map"). Once a player clicks on it, they will see a ton of items that obscure the otherwise recognizable map of Teyvat.

If players want to use this interactive map without seeing every possible item location, then they can hover their mouse over to the left and click on "Hide All." "Hide All" will be seen near the top left, but below "100% Exploration Checklist" Note, that this will not be required for later on, but it can be useful for Genshin Impact players searching for it in an alternative way.

The search feature

The search feature is useful for characters other than Eula, of course (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like all good interactive maps, Map Genie allows Genshin Impact players to search for any item that they want, and the interactive map will show them where to get it. Note: players won't find enemy and boss drops here (they will have to search for the enemies that drop it).

In Eula's case, the Genshin Impact player would need Damaged/Stained/Ominous Masks and Crystalline Blooms. The masks can easily be found anywhere Hilichurls are (depending on World Level) or crafted, whereas the Crystalline Bloom is a drop from the Cryo Hypostasis.

What the search feature is good for in this Genshin Impact interactive map is the fact that one can use it for the Dandelion Seeds and Shivada Jade Sliver, both of which Eula needs for ascension. To use the search feature, players just have to go to the big search bar on the left side, click on it, and type either of the two items listed above and then click "Search."

Use anemo on this object to spawn Dandelion Seeds for Eula (Image via Jeu Bayrou)

When looking for Dandelion Seeds, the player should notice that it will only be found in Mondstadt (remember to use anemo on them to obtain them). The Genshin Impact player can now do one of several things if they'd please from here. If they wish to use it as they play the game at the same time, then that should be self-intuitive.

However, players could also hover their mouse pointer over the Dandelion Seed locations to see how many of them are there. Sometimes, a player will just see "Dandelion Seed", which would indicate that there is a single spawn location there. Alternatively, 2x or 3x Dandelion Seed would indicate that there are two or three Dandelion Seed locations, respectively.

Eula's ascension materials

Eula has some easy ascension materials to farm (Image via StopGame.Ru)

The above paragraphs show Genshin Impact players how to find Dandelion Seeds. Her other non-enemy materials, the Shivada Jade Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone can be crafted at any alchemy table. That said, there are some ways to get some Shivada Jade Sliver for Eula according to this interactive map.

Players can get the Shivada Jade items from Cryo Regisvines depending on their World Level. However, the interactive map also tells players how to get Shivada Jade Sliver for Eula. There are three ways to do so, which are listed in the screenshot below.

Using Map Genie to find Shivada Jade Slivers (Image via Sportskeeda)

If a player can't find it on the map, then they can always click on the description seen on the furthermost left side of one's screen. For example, clicking on "IVANOVICH" will automatically center the Genshin Impact player's screen to Ivanovich's location.

The interactive map also tells players how to get this item for free based on dialogue choices. Other than that, there is Mingxing Jewelry, which is nice given that the interactive map also tells players the Geo Sigil cost and the limit to how many a player can buy.

As Eula needs Shivada Jade Fragments/Chunks/Gemstones later on, players could use this map to get the Shivada Jade Slivers and then craft them later on if fighting the Cryo Revisvine sounds too boring.

This interactive map

Dandelion Seed locations for Eula (Image via Sportskeeda)

As long as Genshin Impact players know how to use a search bar correctly, then they can use this interactive map effortlessly. Alternatively, they can scroll down on the left side and go to "Resources." From here, Genshin Impact players can select "Dandelion Seed", as well as select various Hilichurl enemy types to find the masks players need to ascend Eula.