How to use an indestructible drone in REPO

The indestructible drone is an item in REPO that can increase its durability and prevent it from taking any damage. In this game, you and your crew are sent to a haunted location full of priceless artifacts and other valuable items. Your goal here is to survive each run and escape with all that loot. However, it is not easy, especially with monsters nearby, and not every item is easy to carry around.

This article covers everything you must know about the indestructible drone, including the place from where to buy it, how much it costs, and its applications.

How should you use the indestructible drone in REPO?

This drone can prove to be extremely useful during missions (Image via semiwork)

The main purpose of this drone is to make whatever it is attached to impervious to any physical damage. REPO is full of breakable objects, making every small movement a challenge thanks to the realistic and immersive physics system. Valuable objects like jars and vases are practically made of glass in this game, and the indestructible drone can keep them safe and intact till you extract them.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide to how to properly attach an indestructible drone:

Find a valuable object.

Select the indestructible drone from your inventory.

Press E to attach the drone.

The process is straightforward, and one could even assume that this drone provides combat benefits, like making an object indestructible before using it to bash enemies around, but it does not work that way. Regardless of which item you attach it to, it cannot inflict damage or harm enemies, which is a massive disappointment.

Still, if you want to leave the haunted location with a higher payout by protecting the most valuable items, this drone should be considered an essential item. Monsters can get extremely aggressive, especially in harder difficulties and it can be a chore to protect yourself from enemies and keep your items in mint condition.

Where can you acquire the indestructible drone?

You can purchase the indestructible drone at the Service Station, and each drone is priced between $24000 and $30000. It is not cheap, but a worthy investment to keep your higher-value items safe and in perfect condition.

The indestructible drone can keep your items safe (Image via semiwork)

As mentioned, the indestructible drone can protect your valuable items from scuffs and scratches, but it would have been more useful if you could use it to harm enemies. Nevertheless, it has a primary function and is quite efficient at it. Even the slightest move can damage fragile objects, and that won't do anyone any favors.

REPO is available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

