How to use MLB to increase Support Card level in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

If you're aiming to bring out the best in your training sessions, MLB is one feature in Umamusume: Pretty Derby that you can’t afford to overlook. Short for Max Limit Break, MLB is a mechanic that allows you to unlock the true potential of your Support Cards by raising their level cap. This not only boosts their stats and abilities but also enhances their in-game performance during training.

Read on to learn more about what MLB does, how to achieve it, and why it’s a game-changer for your strategy in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Using MLB to increase Support Card Level in Umamusume: Pretty Derby explained

To put it simply, MLB is the key to maxing out a Support Card’s capabilities. Support Cards play a huge role in training your horse girls efficiently, and Max Limit Breaking helps by pushing these cards beyond their standard limits.

How to Max Limit Break Support Cards

The process of MLB in Umamusume: Pretty Derby involves a bit of grinding and luck, especially if you’re a Free-to-Play player. The system requires you to obtain multiple copies of the same Support Card to “uncap” it. You’ll need to uncap a card four times to fully Max Limit Break it, and that’s where the challenge begins.

Here’s how to go about it:

Head to the Enhance section from the main menu.

Select Support Cards, then tap on Uncap.

If a card is eligible for an uncap, you’ll see a pink horseshoe icon on it.

Use duplicate cards to uncap it — no in-game resources are consumed in the process.

Repeat the process four times to achieve MLB.

While this is doable for R and SR cards, SSR cards are much harder to Max Limit Break. Their pull rate is typically under 1%, and getting four duplicates is either a test of extreme luck or a sign your wallet has taken a hit. That’s why many players focus on Max Limit Breaking lower rarity cards first.

Head to the Enhance section from the menu (Image via Cygames)

If you ever find yourself with extra duplicate cards after completing the Max Limit Break process, don’t worry, you can convert them into Cleats, which are used for other in-game enhancements.

Why MLB matters in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

So what exactly makes MLB worth the effort? Here’s what you gain by Max Limit Breaking a Support Card in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Increased level cap : Max Limit Break lets you upgrade the card to its highest possible level.

: Max Limit Break lets you upgrade the card to its highest possible level. Unlock best effects : Many of the most impactful abilities are locked behind higher levels, which you can only reach post-Max Limit Break.

: Many of the most impactful abilities are locked behind higher levels, which you can only reach post-Max Limit Break. Improved existing abilities : Even basic effects like stat boosts or skill triggers get upgraded, making training sessions more effective.

: Even basic effects like stat boosts or skill triggers get upgraded, making training sessions more effective. Better social presence: When you showcase Max Limit Break cards, it encourages more players to follow you. That means more Friend Points, which can later be exchanged for valuable SSR Support Cards in the in-game shop.

If you're serious about competitive training in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, aiming for Max Limit Break on your favorite Support Cards is a must. While it might be challenging — especially for SSRs — the benefits in stats, skills, and even social rewards make the grind worthwhile.

Focus on Max Limit Breaking cards that align with your strategy and always uncap duplicates when you can. Your future victories on the racetrack might just depend on it.

