How to use Soil Pourer in Schedule 1

The Soil Pourer in Schedule 1 is a handy tool designed to automate the soil-filling process for your Empty Pots and Grow Tents. As you build your drug empire, doing everything manually will slow down the overall process and could affect the growth rate of your business. Tools like Soil Pourers are necessary to streamline the workflow and make your weed production much more efficient.

Ad

Not only is it a useful machine, but it's also very affordable. That said, here's everything you need to know about using a Soil Pourer in Schedule 1.

Also read: How to use the Management Clipboard in Schedule 1

Soil Pourer in Schedule 1: Everything you need to know

To unlock the Soil Pourer, you first need to reach Hoodlum II rank in the game, which requires you to earn 1,800 XP. Once unlocked, you can purchase the tool for $300 from both Dan's Hardware and Handy Hank's.

Ad

Trending

How to buy

Purchasing Soil Pourer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Purchasing a Soil Pourer in Schedule 1 is pretty straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Ad

Visit a hardware store near your safehouse.

Interact with the shop owner by pressing E.

Scroll down and add the Soil Pourer to your cart.

Proceed to check out and complete the purchase.

There is no limit on how many Soil Pourers you can buy or use. However, note that the shopkeepers do not accept cash. So, it's better to deposit your cash in a nearby ATM if you don't have a digital balance.

Ad

How to use

Using the Soil Pourer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)

Using a Soil Pourer in Schedule 1 is very easy and significantly improves your planting process. Here's how to use it:

Ad

Place the Soil Pourer adjacent to an Empty Pot or Grow Tent.

Equip the soil that you want to pour into your pot or tent.

Move your cursor to the top of the Soil Pourer and then press E to fill the soil into the desired vessel.

The tool will now keep filling the Empty Pot or Grow Tent automatically, saving you a good amount of time.

You now know how to use a Soil Pourer in Schedule 1. This automation not only speeds up the planting process but also leaves you free to focus on other aspects of the operation. Do note that the botanists can not interact with this tool, so you need to manage it on your own.

Ad

Here are some more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.