How to use Soil Pourer in Schedule 1

The Soil Pourer in Schedule 1 is a handy tool designed to automate the soil-filling process for your Empty Pots and Grow Tents. As you build your drug empire, doing everything manually will slow down the overall process and could affect the growth rate of your business. Tools like Soil Pourers are necessary to streamline the workflow and make your weed production much more efficient.
Not only is it a useful machine, but it's also very affordable. That said, here's everything you need to know about using a Soil Pourer in Schedule 1.
Soil Pourer in Schedule 1: Everything you need to know
To unlock the Soil Pourer, you first need to reach Hoodlum II rank in the game, which requires you to earn 1,800 XP. Once unlocked, you can purchase the tool for $300 from both Dan's Hardware and Handy Hank's.
How to buy
Purchasing a Soil Pourer in Schedule 1 is pretty straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide:
- Visit a hardware store near your safehouse.
- Interact with the shop owner by pressing E.
- Scroll down and add the Soil Pourer to your cart.
- Proceed to check out and complete the purchase.
There is no limit on how many Soil Pourers you can buy or use. However, note that the shopkeepers do not accept cash. So, it's better to deposit your cash in a nearby ATM if you don't have a digital balance.
How to use
Using a Soil Pourer in Schedule 1 is very easy and significantly improves your planting process. Here's how to use it:
- Place the Soil Pourer adjacent to an Empty Pot or Grow Tent.
- Equip the soil that you want to pour into your pot or tent.
- Move your cursor to the top of the Soil Pourer and then press E to fill the soil into the desired vessel.
The tool will now keep filling the Empty Pot or Grow Tent automatically, saving you a good amount of time.
You now know how to use a Soil Pourer in Schedule 1. This automation not only speeds up the planting process but also leaves you free to focus on other aspects of the operation. Do note that the botanists can not interact with this tool, so you need to manage it on your own.
