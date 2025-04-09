The Management Clipboard in Schedule 1 is something that you should strive to use if you want to make your farm more efficient. Evident from its name, this item allows you to improve management, allowing you to assign tasks, make notes of things, and attend to items you might have forgotten in the game.
Below, you will find a detailed brief on how to use the Management Clipboard in Schedule 1. To know more about it, read below.
Guide to use the Management Clipboard in Schedule 1
How to unlock
Before we start using the Management Clipboard in the game, we must first know how you can unlock it. Well, luckily, it is very easy. You automatically unlock this item when you hire your very first employee in the game.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To hire employees, you must visit Manny in the Warehouse. Here, you will find various NPCs ready to offer their services at the right moment. Once you proceed to pay them the required money, you not only unlock the Management Clipboard in-game but also have a worker who has not been assigned any work.
Check out: How to make Lethal Effect product in Schedule 1
How to use
Now that you have unlocked the clipboard, you can access it by pressing '9' on your item hotbar. The Management Clipboard in Schedule 1 can be used to assign workers to their respective stations and provide them with a detailed rundown of the tasks they must perform. It can be further used to modify the finer details of individual stations in the game.
You can use the item in the following ways:
- When it comes to assigning a worker to a task, you have to stand face-to-face with the NPC and interact with them. Proceed to choose the category you wish to assign them for work. Once you do that, they will start working in the given station until told otherwise, provided you are paying them their daily wage and catering to their other needs.
- As for altering the properties of the different stations, you can simply walk up to the required station and press the interact button ('E' by default) to alter the properties.
The Management Clipboard in Schedule 1 plays a major role in helping you automate your farm in the game. Without it, it is going to be very hard to expand your drug empire.
For more related news and guides, check out the following links:
- How to Fix a Stuck Employee in S1
- 5 games you should try if you enjoyed S1
- All ingredients in S1 and their effects
- Can you play S1 on PlayStation and Xbox?
- All ranks in S1 and what they unlock
- Explosive products in S1: How to make, and effect
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.