How to make Lethal Effect product in Schedule 1

The Lethal Effect product in Schedule 1 is the perfect tool for you to use if you want someone gone from the game for a temporary duration. This item is quite easy to make, requiring inexpensive items and just a tad bit of your time. This explosive product is something you can try out if you want to have some fun and knock out people on the street.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can make a Lethal Effect product in Schedule 1. Read on to learn more.

How to create Lethal Effect product in Schedule 1

The Lethal Effect product in Schedule 1 is a kind of mix that you craft using the OG K*sh strain. This potent strain, mixed with certain ingredients will make for quite an explosive product, capable of causing, you guessed it — lethal effects.

To create this product, you need to get your hands on the following ingredients:

OG K*sh Donut x 2

With the ingredients gathered, follow these steps to make this deadly product:

Get your hands on some OG K*sh. There's no nitpicking about the strain. If you have your own, harvest it and bring it to the mixer. If not, proceed to score some from Oscar near the Warehouse.

Next, you will need to mix in a Donut with the OG K*sh. Start the mixing process by incorporating one Donut with the w*ed.

Once the mix is complete, proceed to add another Donut.

Mix these ingredients properly, and once done, you will get your hands on the terrifying Lethal Effect product in-game.

Mixing ingredients (Image via TVGS)

Read more: Oscar missing in Schedule 1: Possible reasons and fixes

What happens when you consume the Lethal Effect product in Schedule 1

The Lethal Effect product has different consequences depending on who consumes it in the game. If an NPC smokes up the donut-infused OG K*sh, they will get knocked out for an entire day within the game. It's a great way to get rid of any unwanted parties from your sight.

However, if you, as a player decide to consume it, it will have more severe ramifications. You won't just wake up the next day in-game. Rather, you will have to exit your current game and proceed to restart a save game.

