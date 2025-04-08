All upcoming content in Schedule 1 (April 2025)

A plethora of content is set to arrive in Schedule 1, all currently in the works. The title's official Trello board provides a detailed insight into the potential changes that will be made to the game through future updates, be it a monthly major update or the small patches that will be introduced in between.

This indie game's success is off the charts, and it has been one of the most-played games since its release. Since the game is still in its early development phase, there is still a lot of content to be added, some of which have been described in detail within the Trello board.

All upcoming content in Schedule 1 for April 2025

As stated above, the upcoming content plan for Schedule 1 has been divided into two major segments: monthly updates and small additions. TVGS seemingly plans to incorporate major monthly updates to keep the game fresh, providing players with new content while fixing bugs and issues plaguing the title.

Furthermore, players can expect hotfix patches to drop throughout the month, focusing on incorporating minor improvements and adding little bits of content here and there.

That said, here's a look into the content plan for Schedule 1 for April 2025:

Monthly update content plans:

Three new drugs: MD*A, Shr**ms, and H*roin

Custom Packaging and Labels

Property Raids and Heat

Drivers / Logistics Workers

Cartel Interaction / Drug Wars

Different Product Forms (Edibles, Powder, etc)

Shooting Range

Weather

Police Bribery

Translation

Localization

Police Evidence Room (Recover Contraband)

Graffiti

Traveling Customers

Fishing

Map Expansions (Southwest and Northeast)

Sewer Network

Property Customization

Renovation

Growing plants in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Potential minor improvements and small content ideas:

Plastic Surgeon (Character Customization)

Item Filtering

Product Manager (Search, Sort, and Filters)

Rarer Trash Drops

Breaking into Vehicle Trunks

Jukebox / Radio

Rideable Wheelchair

Backpacks (Increased Storage)

Higher Capacity and Firerate Pistol

Jenkem (New Drug)

Official Steam Deck Support

Controller Support

Duplicate Save File

In-Game Voice Chat

In-Game Voting System

Emotes

