All upcoming content in Schedule 1 (April 2025)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Apr 08, 2025 13:45 GMT
Schedule 1 gameplay
Schedule 1 gameplay (Image via TVGS)

A plethora of content is set to arrive in Schedule 1, all currently in the works. The title's official Trello board provides a detailed insight into the potential changes that will be made to the game through future updates, be it a monthly major update or the small patches that will be introduced in between.

This indie game's success is off the charts, and it has been one of the most-played games since its release. Since the game is still in its early development phase, there is still a lot of content to be added, some of which have been described in detail within the Trello board.

All upcoming content in Schedule 1 for April 2025

As stated above, the upcoming content plan for Schedule 1 has been divided into two major segments: monthly updates and small additions. TVGS seemingly plans to incorporate major monthly updates to keep the game fresh, providing players with new content while fixing bugs and issues plaguing the title.

Furthermore, players can expect hotfix patches to drop throughout the month, focusing on incorporating minor improvements and adding little bits of content here and there.

That said, here's a look into the content plan for Schedule 1 for April 2025:

Monthly update content plans:

  • Three new drugs: MD*A, Shr**ms, and H*roin
  • Custom Packaging and Labels
  • Property Raids and Heat
  • Drivers / Logistics Workers
  • Cartel Interaction / Drug Wars
  • Different Product Forms (Edibles, Powder, etc)
  • Shooting Range
  • Weather
  • Police Bribery
  • Translation
  • Localization
  • Police Evidence Room (Recover Contraband)
  • Graffiti
  • Traveling Customers
  • Fishing
  • Map Expansions (Southwest and Northeast)
  • Sewer Network
  • Property Customization
  • Renovation
Growing plants in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Growing plants in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Potential minor improvements and small content ideas:

  • Plastic Surgeon (Character Customization)
  • Item Filtering
  • Product Manager (Search, Sort, and Filters)
  • Rarer Trash Drops
  • Breaking into Vehicle Trunks
  • Jukebox / Radio
  • Rideable Wheelchair
  • Backpacks (Increased Storage)
  • Higher Capacity and Firerate Pistol
  • Jenkem (New Drug)
  • Official Steam Deck Support
  • Controller Support
  • Duplicate Save File
  • In-Game Voice Chat
  • In-Game Voting System
  • Emotes

