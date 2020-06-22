How to win the Podium Car in GTA 5 Casino for PS4

The Podium Car can be acquired for free by spinning the Lucky Wheel Spin in GTA: Online in the Diamond Casino.

The Podium Car was added to the game as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update.

(picture credits: holdtoreset)

GTA: Online is an online multiplayer experience like no other. It is expansive, in-depth, and provides enough content to satisfy and retain a sizeable player base. The game was launched back in 2015 and garnered a fairly large player base. However, with the addition of Heists as part of content update, it saw a large uptick in the player base.

GTA: Online follows the same 'games as a service' model that was made popular by games like Destiny and Fortnite. It gives the player an incentive to keep coming back to the game with regular content updates. These regular updates add various new elements to the game, which keep the players engrossed.

GTA: Online has seen several content updates such as Doomsday Heist, Arena War, and After Hours update. One of the more recent and popular content updates is the Diamond Casino and Resort.

It introduces several new elements to the game including the Diamond Casino itself which has various games such as Blackjack, Horse Race Betting, and several other card games.

One of the most popular elements in the Casino is the Podium Car.

What is the Podium Car in GTA Online and How to Get It?

(picture credits: mrbossftw, youtube)

The Podium Car changes every Thursday with the Weekly Update of GTA: Online. It is a free car that you can win, and get it delivered to your garage immediately. In order to win the car, follow these steps:

Purchase a one-off Casino membership of $500. You will now be able to spin the wheel freely. Approach the Lucky Spin Wheel Spin the Wheel Await your result

There are several other prizes that you can win such as GTA$ and RP. Do keep in mind that you can spin the wheel only once every day. This week's podium car is the Ocelot R88, an open-wheel racer.